Russian Soldier Arrested on Suspicion of Treason and Working for Ukraine
Russian Soldier Arrested on Suspicion of Treason and Working for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was arrested in Russia's southwestern region of Voronezh on suspicion of treason and working for... 24.12.2021
"FSB officers arrested a serviceman of the Western Military District in the Voronezh region on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High treason)," the FSB said in a statement.The soldier was arrested on the order of the Voronezh garrison military court.According to the statement, the man was recruited by the Ukrainian military intelligence. He collected information about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces, and this leakage could have damaged the country's defence capability.
russia, ukraine, treason, defence

Russian Soldier Arrested on Suspicion of Treason and Working for Ukraine

12:39 GMT 24.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Bill Oxford /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was arrested in Russia's southwestern region of Voronezh on suspicion of treason and working for Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"FSB officers arrested a serviceman of the Western Military District in the Voronezh region on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High treason)," the FSB said in a statement.
The soldier was arrested on the order of the Voronezh garrison military court.
According to the statement, the man was recruited by the Ukrainian military intelligence. He collected information about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces, and this leakage could have damaged the country's defence capability.
