Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/russian-lawyer-sues-father-frost-for-not-receiving-gifts-for-23-years-1091781083.html
Russian Lawyer Sues Father Frost for Not Receiving Gifts for 23 Years, Seeks 10Mln Rubles in Damages
Russian Lawyer Sues Father Frost for Not Receiving Gifts for 23 Years, Seeks 10Mln Rubles in Damages
St. Petersburg lawyer Igor Mirzoev has filed a lawsuit against Father Frost, or the Russian Santa Claus, demanding that he be given gifts for the past 23 years and paid 10 million rubles ($135,800) in moral damages.
2021-12-24T16:14+0000
2021-12-24T16:15+0000
ded moroz (“father frost”)
russia
lawsuit
gifts
father frost
santa claus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104907/84/1049078407_0:0:2066:1162_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3c8a2313602d86d8d1546383e5dfd4.jpg
"Veliky Ustyug's regional court has registered Mirzoev's lawsuit against the Ded Moroz JSC. The envelop lacked lists of gifts and wishes as well as fee payment confirmation," the court said.Ded Moroz, also known as Morozko and Father Frost, is the Russian fictional character similar to Santa Claus. Veliky Ustyug, a town in the Vologda region, is home to the official residence of the Russian Santa Claus.Mirzoev claimed that since its establishment on November 16, 1998, the Ded Moroz JSC has not been fulfilling publicly assumed obligations, has not been giving him gifts and has not been granting his wishes. The plaintiff asks the court to oblige the defendant to give him 23 gifts, fulfill his wishes and pay him 10 million rubles in moral damages.During an end-of-year press conference on Thursday, a Vologda Region journalist told Russian President Vladimir Putin about Mirzoev's lawsuit. Putin, himself a lawyer by occupation born in St. Petersburg, said that he is ready to defend Father Frost in court. He added that Father Frost grants wishes and gives gifts only to good girls and boys.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104907/84/1049078407_0:0:2036:1527_1920x0_80_0_0_12018050e40ed1abcb4fcf456514196e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ded moroz (“father frost”), russia, lawsuit, gifts, father frost, santa claus

Russian Lawyer Sues Father Frost for Not Receiving Gifts for 23 Years, Seeks 10Mln Rubles in Damages

16:14 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 24.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk / Go to the photo bankFather Frost from Veliky Ustyug
Father Frost from Veliky Ustyug - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - St. Petersburg lawyer Igor Mirzoev has filed a lawsuit against Father Frost, or the Russian Santa Claus, demanding that he be given gifts for the past 23 years and paid 10 million rubles ($135,800) in moral damages, a Vologda Region court said on Friday.
"Veliky Ustyug's regional court has registered Mirzoev's lawsuit against the Ded Moroz JSC. The envelop lacked lists of gifts and wishes as well as fee payment confirmation," the court said.
Ded Moroz, also known as Morozko and Father Frost, is the Russian fictional character similar to Santa Claus. Veliky Ustyug, a town in the Vologda region, is home to the official residence of the Russian Santa Claus.
Mirzoev claimed that since its establishment on November 16, 1998, the Ded Moroz JSC has not been fulfilling publicly assumed obligations, has not been giving him gifts and has not been granting his wishes. The plaintiff asks the court to oblige the defendant to give him 23 gifts, fulfill his wishes and pay him 10 million rubles in moral damages.
During an end-of-year press conference on Thursday, a Vologda Region journalist told Russian President Vladimir Putin about Mirzoev's lawsuit. Putin, himself a lawyer by occupation born in St. Petersburg, said that he is ready to defend Father Frost in court.
He added that Father Frost grants wishes and gives gifts only to good girls and boys.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:25 GMTStrike Action Disrupts Christmas Eve Trains in England, Scotland
16:19 GMTAlmost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows
16:14 GMTRussian Lawyer Sues Father Frost for Not Receiving Gifts for 23 Years, Seeks 10Mln Rubles in Damages
16:06 GMT'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore
16:03 GMTBeijing Says There’s ‘No Limit’ to Russia-China Cooperation After Putin Touts Strategic Partnership
15:47 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge D'Affairs Over Attack on Russian Consulate in Lviv
15:41 GMTPeter Dinklage Reveals How His 'Politically Correct' Critics Were 'Politically Wrong'
15:05 GMTBritish Mercs Have Infested Ukraine, Former Security Service Officer Claims
14:59 GMTPortrayal of Ukrainian Woman in Netflix Series 'Emily in Paris' Draws Ire of Nation's Culture Chief
14:53 GMTUK Mobile Operators Reportedly Fear Backlash As Gov't Asks to Send Vaccination Alerts
14:42 GMTRecord 1.7 Million People in UK Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week
14:09 GMTNATO Warship Reportedly Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa
14:04 GMTClaims by Man Who Accuses Nirvana of 'Child Sexual Exploitation' Will 'Fail on Merits', Lawyers Say
14:03 GMTRussia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces
14:02 GMTGeorge Floyd's Name Removed From List of Those Recommended for Pardon
14:01 GMTMoscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless
13:58 GMTREC: Russian Exporters Will Present Technologies of the Future at EXPO-2020 in Dubai
13:56 GMTRussia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final
13:55 GMTPutin Says Efforts to Block Nord Stream 2 Foolish, Since Project Would Lower Gas Prices
13:34 GMTTwo Doses of Pfizer or Moderna Fail to Protect Against Omicron After 6 Months, Scientists Say