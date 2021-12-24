Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/russia-will-waive-visas-for-fans-to-attend-2022-uefa-champions-league-final-1091778111.html
Russia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final
Russia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final
Football fans will be able to attend the 2022 UEFA Champions League final that Russia will host in May next year without the need to obtain a vis
2021-12-24T13:56+0000
2021-12-24T13:56+0000
russia
uefa
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082672241_0:35:2845:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_7a1779bf3d540a53f9b1fbef862f88ac.jpg
"Next year Russia will host an important event, the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. In late May, the Russian hospitable northern capital, St. Petersburg, will welcome football fans from all around the world ... Today we will consider necessary amendments to legislation so that the upcoming event will be held at a high level," the prime minister told a cabinet meeting.Mishustin recalled that Russia has the experience of hosting major international events such as FIFA World Cup and others.Mishustin noted that FAN IDs will also provide free access to public transportation, as was the case in the past.St. Petersburg's Gazprom Arena, the home to Russian football club Zenit, will host its first final of the UEFA Champions League on May 28, 2022. It will become the third major UEFA final played in Russia.
I would just like to visit St Petersburg without any hassles.
0
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/13/1082672241_104:0:2835:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33d8b40a194e0da19f0715fcd599a69e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, uefa, sport

Russia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final

13:56 GMT 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse A logo is pictured on a backdrop before a news conference after an UEFA Executive Board meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, December 9, 2016
 A logo is pictured on a backdrop before a news conference after an UEFA Executive Board meeting in Nyon, Switzerland, December 9, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Football fans will be able to attend the 2022 UEFA Champions League final that Russia will host in May next year without the need to obtain a visa, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.
"Next year Russia will host an important event, the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. In late May, the Russian hospitable northern capital, St. Petersburg, will welcome football fans from all around the world ... Today we will consider necessary amendments to legislation so that the upcoming event will be held at a high level," the prime minister told a cabinet meeting.
Mishustin recalled that Russia has the experience of hosting major international events such as FIFA World Cup and others.
"It is proposed to establish rules similar to those that were in force in the country during other major sports events by the end of year. Amendments will allow football fans to arrive in Russia without visas. Only FAN IDs will be required [to enter Russia]," he added.
Mishustin noted that FAN IDs will also provide free access to public transportation, as was the case in the past.
St. Petersburg's Gazprom Arena, the home to Russian football club Zenit, will host its first final of the UEFA Champions League on May 28, 2022. It will become the third major UEFA final played in Russia.
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
I would just like to visit St Petersburg without any hassles.
RRokenbok
24 December, 17:22 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:05 GMTBritish Mercs Have Infested Ukraine, Former Security Service Officer Claims
14:59 GMTPortrayal of Ukrainian Woman in Netflix Series 'Emily in Paris' Draws Ire of Nation's Culture Chief
14:53 GMTUK Mobile Operators Reportedly Fear Backlash As Gov't Asks to Send Vaccination Alerts
14:42 GMTRecord 1.7 Million People in UK Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week
14:09 GMTNATO Warship Reportedly Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa
14:04 GMTClaims by Man Who Accuses Nirvana of 'Child Sexual Exploitation' Will 'Fail on Merits', Lawyers Say
14:03 GMTRussia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces
14:02 GMTGeorge Floyd's Name Removed From List of Those Recommended for Pardon
14:01 GMTMoscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless
13:58 GMTREC: Russian Exporters Will Present Technologies of the Future at EXPO-2020 in Dubai
13:56 GMTRussia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final
13:55 GMTPutin Says Efforts to Block Nord Stream 2 Foolish, Since Project Would Lower Gas Prices
13:34 GMTTwo Doses of Pfizer or Moderna Fail to Protect Against Omicron After 6 Months, Scientists Say
13:16 GMTSanta Claus Departs for World Tour to Give Presents to Children - NORAD
13:02 GMTUnder Wraps: Lockheed’s X-59 Supersonic Jet Testbed Spotted En Route to Texas
12:50 GMTChina Says US Claims of Forced Labour in Xinjiang 'Fabricated'
12:39 GMTRussian Soldier Arrested on Suspicion of Treason and Working for Ukraine
12:33 GMTOver 40% of Britons Believe It Takes at Least 1 Year to Curb COVID-19 Pandemic, Poll Shows
12:22 GMT'Let the Chips Fall Where They May': Chris Noth Maintains His Innocence Amid Sexual Assault Claims
12:17 GMTNATO Accession of Sweden and Finland Would Lead to 'Adequate Response' From Russia