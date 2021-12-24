https://sputniknews.com/20211224/russia-will-waive-visas-for-fans-to-attend-2022-uefa-champions-league-final-1091778111.html

"Next year Russia will host an important event, the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. In late May, the Russian hospitable northern capital, St. Petersburg, will welcome football fans from all around the world ... Today we will consider necessary amendments to legislation so that the upcoming event will be held at a high level," the prime minister told a cabinet meeting.Mishustin recalled that Russia has the experience of hosting major international events such as FIFA World Cup and others.Mishustin noted that FAN IDs will also provide free access to public transportation, as was the case in the past.St. Petersburg's Gazprom Arena, the home to Russian football club Zenit, will host its first final of the UEFA Champions League on May 28, 2022. It will become the third major UEFA final played in Russia.

