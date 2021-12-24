Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/russia-fears-provocation-by-west-in-belarus-during-referendum-on-basic-law-diplomat-says-1091768750.html
Russia Fears Provocation by West in Belarus During Referendum on Basic Law, Diplomat Says
Russia Fears Provocation by West in Belarus During Referendum on Basic Law, Diplomat Says
Russia fears that the West may stage a provocation in Belarus during a referendum on the republic's basic law
2021-12-24T06:21+0000
2021-12-24T06:21+0000
belarus
world
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1f7a626ffd3104f9a53c196ee49c68.jpg
"Of course, there are such concerns. To destabilize the situation, to arrange a color revolution, to establish its own control over the situation is a well-tested tactic of the West. Through the export of democracy, it develops new territories, expands its sphere of influence," Polishchuk said.Minsk announced on Thursday that Belarus would begin a nationwide discussion on the coutnry's new constitution draft next week. Belarus is preparing its new constitution, which will be voted on by the people in a referendum, which is expected no later than February 2022.
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_30930f5c3182474be4e2736f780cd028.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, world, russia

Russia Fears Provocation by West in Belarus During Referendum on Basic Law, Diplomat Says

06:21 GMT 24.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok / Go to the photo bankView of Minsk. (File)
View of Minsk. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia fears that the West may stage a provocation in Belarus during a referendum on the republic's basic law, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, said.
"Of course, there are such concerns. To destabilize the situation, to arrange a color revolution, to establish its own control over the situation is a well-tested tactic of the West. Through the export of democracy, it develops new territories, expands its sphere of influence," Polishchuk said.
Minsk announced on Thursday that Belarus would begin a nationwide discussion on the coutnry's new constitution draft next week.
Belarus is preparing its new constitution, which will be voted on by the people in a referendum, which is expected no later than February 2022.
200010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:45 GMTCourt in India's Most Populous State Urges to Delay Election Over Omicron
06:28 GMT'Juve Lost Its DNA After Ronaldo's Arrival': Italian Legend Gianluigi Buffon Makes Shocking Claim
06:25 GMTAll NATO Exercises in Ukraine are Anti-Russian, Diplomat Says
06:21 GMTRussia Fears Provocation by West in Belarus During Referendum on Basic Law, Diplomat Says
06:20 GMTOrganic Farming Potentially Worse for Environment Than Conventional, Study Warns
05:56 GMT30th Anniversary of the USSR's Collapse: Ukraine Ruined Chances for a Viable CIS, Archives Reveal
05:47 GMTNuclear War Will Only Result in Destruction of Humankind, UNGA President Says
05:43 GMTNHS ‘On a War Footing’ Facing Soaring Hospitalizations Due to Omicron COVID Strain, Staff 'Off Sick'
05:42 GMTDrawing Ukraine Into NATO, Missiles Placing Near Russia Creates Military Risks, Lavrov Says
05:37 GMTMiss World 2021 Organisers Lose Millions Amid Beauty Pageant's Cancellation, Report Says
05:18 GMTRomania Seeks to Buy 32 Old Norwegian F-16 Fighter Jets Replaced by F-35s
04:28 GMTGorbachev Supporting Russian-US Discussions of Security Issues, Hopes for Outcome
03:45 GMTUS Eases Quarantine Time for Health Care Workers With COVID-19 Due to Staffing Shortages
03:32 GMTTexas Board Rescinds Posthumous Clemency Recommendation for George Floyd - Governor
03:27 GMTDeath Toll From Rai Typhoon in Philippines Surpasses 300 People – Authorities
02:46 GMTUK Constructing Naval Base for Ukraine in Ochakiv - Former Officer of Security Service
01:24 GMTUS & Japan Reportedly Designed New Joint Military Strategy for Potential 'Taiwan Emergency'
00:46 GMTSouth Korea to Pardon Impeached Former President Park Geun Hye - Justice Ministry
00:06 GMT'You're Protected': Trump Touts Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccines in Preventing Death, Hospitalization
YesterdayWatch: Huge Explosion Erupts From Saudi Airstrike on Houthi Weapons Depot in Sana'a