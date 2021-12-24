Russia Fears Provocation by West in Belarus During Referendum on Basic Law, Diplomat Says

"Of course, there are such concerns. To destabilize the situation, to arrange a color revolution, to establish its own control over the situation is a well-tested tactic of the West. Through the export of democracy, it develops new territories, expands its sphere of influence," Polishchuk said.Minsk announced on Thursday that Belarus would begin a nationwide discussion on the coutnry's new constitution draft next week. Belarus is preparing its new constitution, which will be voted on by the people in a referendum, which is expected no later than February 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia fears that the West may stage a provocation in Belarus during a referendum on the republic's basic law, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, said.
