https://sputniknews.com/20211224/russia-carried-out-successful-test-launch-of-zircon-hypersonic-missile-on-friday-putin-announces-1091778500.html

Russia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces

Russia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces

Russia has carried out a successful test launch of Zircon hypersonic missile, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.

2021-12-24T14:03+0000

2021-12-24T14:03+0000

2021-12-24T14:35+0000

military & intelligence

vladimir putin

zircon hypersonic cruise missile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083416050_0:22:1290:748_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e44763f691584627af031e6d31806d.jpg

Russia has carried out a successful test launch of Zircon hypersonic missile, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday. Zircon is the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of carrying out long aerodynamic flights with manoeuvring in dense layers of the atmosphere using exclusively its own propulsion power. The maximum speed of the missile reaches about nine speeds of sound. Its maximum range totals 1,000 kilometres (621 miles).Earlier, Putin said that Russia had been developing hypersonic weapons in response to NATO actions that pose threat to the country.

Rokenbok Love to see this zircon thing hit washington and downing street. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

military & intelligence, vladimir putin, zircon hypersonic cruise missile