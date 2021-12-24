Russia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces

Registration was successful!
Russia has carried out a successful test launch of Zircon hypersonic missile, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.
2021-12-24T14:03+0000
2021-12-24T14:35+0000
military & intelligence
vladimir putin
zircon hypersonic cruise missile
Russia has carried out a successful test launch of Zircon hypersonic missile, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday. Zircon is the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of carrying out long aerodynamic flights with manoeuvring in dense layers of the atmosphere using exclusively its own propulsion power. The maximum speed of the missile reaches about nine speeds of sound. Its maximum range totals 1,000 kilometres (621 miles).Earlier, Putin said that Russia had been developing hypersonic weapons in response to NATO actions that pose threat to the country.
Love to see this zircon thing hit washington and downing street.
military & intelligence, vladimir putin, zircon hypersonic cruise missile

14:03 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 24.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Press service of the RF Ministry of Defense / Go to the photo bankTest firing of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from the Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov frigate from the White Sea at a coastal target located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region.
Test firing of a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from the Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov frigate from the White Sea at a coastal target located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© Sputnik / Press service of the RF Ministry of Defense
Zircon is the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of carrying out long aerodynamic flights with manoeuvring in dense layers of the atmosphere using exclusively its own propulsion power.
Russia has carried out a successful test launch of Zircon hypersonic missile, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday.
"Last night, more precisely in the morning, a launch of the Zircon hypersonic system was carried out. This is our newest missile, which works both at sea and at sea targets, and at ground targets. The tests were carried out successfully, flawlessly. This is a great event in the life of the country and an essential step in increasing the security of Russia, in increasing its defence capability," Putin said during a meeting of the State Council.
Zircon is the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of carrying out long aerodynamic flights with manoeuvring in dense layers of the atmosphere using exclusively its own propulsion power. The maximum speed of the missile reaches about nine speeds of sound. Its maximum range totals 1,000 kilometres (621 miles).
Earlier, Putin said that Russia had been developing hypersonic weapons in response to NATO actions that pose threat to the country.
Love to see this zircon thing hit washington and downing street.
RRokenbok
24 December, 17:19 GMT1
