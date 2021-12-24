https://sputniknews.com/20211224/rec-russian-exporters-will-present-technologies-of-the-future-at-expo-2020-in-dubai--1091777516.html

REC: Russian Exporters Will Present Technologies of the Future at EXPO-2020 in Dubai

On Friday the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) has opened an interactive exhibition in the Russian pavilion at the exhibition EXPO-2020 in Dubai where domestic exporters present technologies of the future

"The total of more than 50 export products is presented as part of the composition. Among them there are IT and AI developments, robotics, computer games and much more," REC announced.The central area of the exhibition was named ‘Future is now - The Compass of Innovation’. It is a LED globe surrounded by touch panels for interactive interaction with visitors. An important part of the exhibition is eight glass artefacts, which symbolise the eight federal districts of Russia and their export potential and capabilities. By installing the artefacts on a special platform in front of the globe, one can activate the district’s export history. The information on the main export industries and the geography of the district’s supply is displayed on the globe and on the main display screen.The interactive exhibition is a multimedia installation informing visitors about the export activity of Russia's regions, including volumes, key industries and exporters. Visitors will be able to take a detailed look at the export activities and get information about export companies and their products by scanning a special QR code. Thus, it will be possible to learn about the products produced by the company Nevlabs, which develops equipment for automated waste sorting and industrial robots, about the drones created by the Petersburg company Geoscan as well as about the developments of the biggest producer of service robots in Europe – the company Promobot. The full-cycle oil service company, which develops marker monitoring technology at oil and gas sites with BIG DATA simulation and interpretation Geosplit, as well as Med VR, which works with medical simulators using virtual reality and others will present their products as well. The exhibition will operate until 2 January 2022.

