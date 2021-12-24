Police Kill 14-Year-Old Girl While Firing at Suspect in North Hollywood, Reports Say
© AP Photo / Ringo H.W. ChiuA police officer comforts a woman at the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a Burlington store as part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021
Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a department store selling outerwear in North Hollywood, California.
Police officers were sent to the Burlington store at Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards after reports of shots fired.
After officers arrived at the location, a shootout started between the police and a suspect.
“As the officers were responding, they arrived at this location and began a search, looking for a suspect,” LAPD Captain Stacy Spell said as quoted by the CBS. “While conducting that search for a suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”
According to reports, a 14-year-old girl was struck by a possible stray bullet fired by police.
"This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said as quoted by the NBC Los Angeles. "I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl's life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family."
Later in the day, police said that the stray round that killed the girl appeared to be from officers who opened fire on the suspect, who was also killed.
One more woman was hospitalised, according to reports.