Police Kill 14-Year-Old Girl While Firing at Suspect in North Hollywood, Reports Say

Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a department store selling outerwear in North Hollywood, California.

Police officers were sent to the Burlington store at Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards after reports of shots fired.After officers arrived at the location, a shootout started between the police and a suspect.According to reports, a 14-year-old girl was struck by a possible stray bullet fired by police.Later in the day, police said that the stray round that killed the girl appeared to be from officers who opened fire on the suspect, who was also killed.One more woman was hospitalised, according to reports.

