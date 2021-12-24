Peter Dinklage Reveals How His 'Politically Correct' Critics Were 'Politically Wrong'

American actor and 'Game of Thrones' series star Peter Dinklage, has recently shot back at the people criticising his portrayal of the late French actor Herve Villechaize in a biopic about the later days of Villechaize’s life.According to news website, Mediaite, Dinklage explained that those critics who expressed outrage over him, a white man, portraying Villechaize, who they thought was Filipino, were wrong, since Herve was actually French.He also mentioned that he became "close friends" with Herve’s brother, Patrick Villechaize, and that they shared a "few laughs" about the situation in question.Dinklage also noted, however, that the situation made him "quite sad and frustrated about how hypocritical it all is at the same time," the media outlet adds.
"I think people have to be very careful: in trying to be politically correct, they were politically wrong," Dinklage said on the Awards Chatter podcast. "People who were trying to be politically correct judged Hervé because of how he looked. Hervé was not Filipino, he had a form of Dwarfism that gave him a certain outward appearance. Hervé Villechaize was French."
He also mentioned that he became "close friends" with Herve’s brother, Patrick Villechaize, and that they shared a "few laughs" about the situation in question.
"Until you sit down with the brother of the man who you’re playing, who is not Filipino, who’s French, and have a laugh about how crazy the world is in assuming because of how someone looks, they judge what they must be, and here we are making a movie all about judging how you look," Dinklage said. "But people who thought they were doing the right thing were doing the exact same thing. We had a few laughs about that."
Dinklage also noted, however, that the situation made him "quite sad and frustrated about how hypocritical it all is at the same time," the media outlet adds.