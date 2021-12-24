https://sputniknews.com/20211224/peter-dinklage-reveals-how-his-politically-correct-critics-were-politically-wrong-1091780255.html

Peter Dinklage Reveals How His 'Politically Correct' Critics Were 'Politically Wrong'

Dinklage also mentioned that he and Herve Villechaize’s brother Patrick “had a few laughs” about the situation which, however, also made Peter “quite sad and... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

American actor and 'Game of Thrones' series star Peter Dinklage, has recently shot back at the people criticising his portrayal of the late French actor Herve Villechaize in a biopic about the later days of Villechaize’s life.According to news website, Mediaite, Dinklage explained that those critics who expressed outrage over him, a white man, portraying Villechaize, who they thought was Filipino, were wrong, since Herve was actually French.He also mentioned that he became "close friends" with Herve’s brother, Patrick Villechaize, and that they shared a "few laughs" about the situation in question.Dinklage also noted, however, that the situation made him "quite sad and frustrated about how hypocritical it all is at the same time," the media outlet adds.

