Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/over-160-pakistani-lawmakers-including-federal-ministers-evading-taxes-reveals-report-1091765876.html
Over 160 Pakistani Lawmakers Including Federal Ministers Evading Taxes, Reveals Report
Over 160 Pakistani Lawmakers Including Federal Ministers Evading Taxes, Reveals Report
According to Pakistan’s Parliamentary Tax Directory for the year 2018, only 847 parliamentarians out of 1,170 paid taxes of around 1.6Bln rupees ($9Mln). The... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-24T11:49+0000
2021-12-24T11:49+0000
pakistan
tax
imran khan
south asia
tax
tax fraud
pakistan
tax returns
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091775528_0:129:3073:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff1e0ce96b4e3ca1d8d5d9a7f1eff08.jpg
More than 160 lawmakers in Pakistan are evading taxes either because they are not paying income tax or have not registered themselves with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Pakistani media has revealed.A report on the website of TV channel Geo News claimed that out of 1,170 legislative members, 161 are violating tax laws. The report also revealed that some of these are members of the National Assembly and the provincial government.Of these, 103 MPs have not paid the taxes they were meant to have paid and the remaining MPs have not yet registered with the FBR.The report also said that these lawmakers hold assets worth more than 35Bln rupees ($200Mln).Although the names of the lawmakers have not been disclosed, the report said that at least 76 of them are associated with major political parties and two are ministers in the federal government.The report further added that four of these lawmakers have collectively bought property worth millions of dollars in the UK, the UAE, and Norway in the past decade.
Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com What
0
1
pakistan
south asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091775528_57:0:2788:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e4e944ae59386ee0f5183c6f7fd1614.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, tax, imran khan, south asia, tax, tax fraud, pakistan, tax returns

Over 160 Pakistani Lawmakers Including Federal Ministers Evading Taxes, Reveals Report

11:49 GMT 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / B.K. BangashA Pakistani money changer counts US dollar bills in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
A Pakistani money changer counts US dollar bills in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
According to Pakistan’s Parliamentary Tax Directory for the year 2018, only 847 parliamentarians out of 1,170 paid taxes of around 1.6Bln rupees ($9Mln). The directory has the tax returns of 1,008 lawmakers but the returns for 161 were left blank and some names were missing altogether. Directories for 2019-20 and 2020-2021 have yet to be released.
More than 160 lawmakers in Pakistan are evading taxes either because they are not paying income tax or have not registered themselves with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Pakistani media has revealed.
A report on the website of TV channel Geo News claimed that out of 1,170 legislative members, 161 are violating tax laws. The report also revealed that some of these are members of the National Assembly and the provincial government.
Of these, 103 MPs have not paid the taxes they were meant to have paid and the remaining MPs have not yet registered with the FBR.
The report also said that these lawmakers hold assets worth more than 35Bln rupees ($200Mln).
Although the names of the lawmakers have not been disclosed, the report said that at least 76 of them are associated with major political parties and two are ministers in the federal government.
The report further added that four of these lawmakers have collectively bought property worth millions of dollars in the UK, the UAE, and Norway in the past decade.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com What
vavera andrea
24 December, 15:00 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:59 GMTRussia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification Process to Complete in 2022
11:49 GMTOver 160 Pakistani Lawmakers Including Federal Ministers Evading Taxes, Reveals Report
11:41 GMTIsraeli Foreign Minister Suggests Contingency Plan If Vienna Talks Fail
11:39 GMTFAA Warns 5G Could Render Equipment Used for Landing in Low-Visibility Conditions Useless
11:35 GMTIndia's Holiest River Was Dumping Ground for Dead During Second COVID Wave, Ganga Mission Chief Says
11:17 GMTBeijing 'Concerned' by India's Income Tax Raids on Chinese Mobile Firms
11:16 GMTRussia Imposes $98Mln Fine on Google
11:13 GMTAfghan Embassy in Dushanbe Refuses to Return Taliban $800,000 Sent by Former Government
11:06 GMTEstonian President Opposes Discussions on Russia's Security Proposals
11:00 GMTRussians Name President Putin Politician of the Year, Poll Shows
10:56 GMTIsrael Concerned With Growing Antisemitism in Europe, Foreign Minister Lapid Says
10:42 GMTLionel Messi Registers Worst Career Tally for PSG in Ligue 1, Shines in Champions League
10:38 GMTRussia Will Respond With 'Adequate Military Measures' to Hostile Actions by the West, Moscow Warns
10:37 GMTPoll Workers Sue Giuliani, OAN Over Election Fraud Claims Triggering 'Vitriol, Threats, Harassment'
10:34 GMTApple Workers Staging Strike on Christmas Eve
10:21 GMT39 Killed, Many Injured in Bangladesh After Ferry Catches Fire
10:16 GMTTesla to Restrict Built-In Gaming Features in Cars Following Safety Agency Probe, Reports Say
10:01 GMTPolice Kill 14-Year-Old Girl While Firing at Suspect in North Hollywood, Reports Say
09:03 GMTWhy Biden-Trump 2024 Rematch is Big 'If' & How Michelle Obama Could Replace Joe in Presidential Race
08:52 GMTSecurity Concerns Raised as US Lawmakers Split Over Senate Sitting on Anniversary of Capitol Riot