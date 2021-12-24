https://sputniknews.com/20211224/organic-farming-potentially-worse-for-environment-than-conventional-study-warns-1091768388.html

Organic Farming Potentially Worse for Environment Than Conventional, Study Warns

One of the largest drawbacks of organic farming is that it requires more land than conventional, therefore emissions of greenhouse gases and nutrient leakage can even increase to produce the same amount of food, research found.

Organic farming is not necessarily good for the climate and can lead to a larger amount of greenhouse gases, depending on the counting method, researchers at Lund University, Sweden, have concluded.While many companies and even nations are betting on organic agriculture in a bid to save the environment (for instance, Sweden has a goal to go 30 percent organic by 2030), it has its downsides as well. One of the largest is that organic farming requires more land than conventional farming, at a time when the need for efficient land use increases in lockstep with global demand for food and biofuels.Researchers at the Agrifood Economics Centre at the School of Economics at Lund University looked at three further environmental factors: biodiversity, nutrient leakage and greenhouse gas emissions.When the impact is measured per hectare of arable land, organic farming indeed was found to provide increased biodiversity, less nutrient leakage and lower greenhouse gas emissions.This is partly due to the fact that more agricultural land is required to produce the same amount of food in organic farming. This reduces the possibility of using the land for forestry or as protected areas.

