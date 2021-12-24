Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/moscow-says-us-allegations-russia-violates-wto-rules-baseless-1091778300.html
Moscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless
Moscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless
Moscow considers Washington's allegations that Russia violates rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) groundless, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Friday.
2021-12-24T14:01+0000
2021-12-24T14:04+0000
wto
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104455/07/1044550705_0:109:2049:1261_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd5a67b3f0a28ff19a02722eb27f9d8.jpg
In a report on the implementation and enforcement of Russia's WTO commitments released on Tuesday, the office of the US Trade Representative said that the US authorities see import substitution and preferences for goods and services of domestic production as Russia's departure from the WTO norms and intend to work on countermeasures through the WTO.Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said on Friday that the US countermeasures through the WTO are unlikely, given that Russia does not violate the WTO norms."There will be no US reciprocal measures against Russian through the WTO. The trade policy of our country is implemented in full compliance with the WTO rules, we do not violate anything. Just recently, in October, we have discussed the US claims within the trade policy review in the WTO. Partners have addressed us with over 200 questions and received comprehensive replies," Pankin said.Furthermore, the diplomat, responsible for Eurasian integration and economic cooperation, underlined that the WTO dispute settlement system operates in a limited capacity, since the Appellate Body is not functioning."[The WTO Appellate Body] does not deal with disputes for two years, and not because of the pandemic. The cases are being dispatched there, but there is no one to review them… The judge is sick, and it is unknown when he will resume work if he returns to work at all. This situation is solely the fault of the US, which refuses to unblock the operation of the appellate structure," Pankin said.The WTO core principles, which the US appeals to, include transparency and predictability of the national trading system, which enables fair competition and excludes discriminatory practices. The second WTO Russian Trade Policy Review held in October acknowledged the positive dynamics in Russian trade management, including step in trade facilitation, competition policy and tariffs reduction. Back then, the WTO hailed Russia's support for the multilateral trading system and endorsed its continuing leadership role at the WTO.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104455/07/1044550705_110:0:1937:1370_1920x0_80_0_0_7162ca1ae4b5ad5cce48f14fb6574175.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wto, russia

Moscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless

14:01 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 24.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Fabrice CoffriniThe shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)
The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Fabrice Coffrini
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers Washington's allegations that Russia violates rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) groundless, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said on Friday.
In a report on the implementation and enforcement of Russia's WTO commitments released on Tuesday, the office of the US Trade Representative said that the US authorities see import substitution and preferences for goods and services of domestic production as Russia's departure from the WTO norms and intend to work on countermeasures through the WTO.
"We are used to unfounded accusations from the US against us, but it exceeded all our expectations," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that it’s strange to hear that import substitution violates rules while the US imposes unilateral sanctions.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said on Friday that the US countermeasures through the WTO are unlikely, given that Russia does not violate the WTO norms.
"There will be no US reciprocal measures against Russian through the WTO. The trade policy of our country is implemented in full compliance with the WTO rules, we do not violate anything. Just recently, in October, we have discussed the US claims within the trade policy review in the WTO. Partners have addressed us with over 200 questions and received comprehensive replies," Pankin said.
Furthermore, the diplomat, responsible for Eurasian integration and economic cooperation, underlined that the WTO dispute settlement system operates in a limited capacity, since the Appellate Body is not functioning.
"[The WTO Appellate Body] does not deal with disputes for two years, and not because of the pandemic. The cases are being dispatched there, but there is no one to review them… The judge is sick, and it is unknown when he will resume work if he returns to work at all. This situation is solely the fault of the US, which refuses to unblock the operation of the appellate structure," Pankin said.
The WTO core principles, which the US appeals to, include transparency and predictability of the national trading system, which enables fair competition and excludes discriminatory practices. The second WTO Russian Trade Policy Review held in October acknowledged the positive dynamics in Russian trade management, including step in trade facilitation, competition policy and tariffs reduction. Back then, the WTO hailed Russia's support for the multilateral trading system and endorsed its continuing leadership role at the WTO.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:59 GMTPortrayal of Ukrainian Woman in Netflix Series 'Emily in Paris' Draws Ire of Nation's Culture Chief
14:53 GMTUK Mobile Operators Reportedly Fear Backlash As Gov't Asks to Send Vaccination Alerts
14:42 GMTRecord 1.7 Million People in UK Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week
14:09 GMTNATO Warship Reportedly Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa
14:04 GMTClaims by Man Who Accuses Nirvana of 'Child Sexual Exploitation' Will 'Fail on Merits', Lawyers Say
14:03 GMTRussia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces
14:02 GMTGeorge Floyd's Name Removed From List of Those Recommended for Pardon
14:01 GMTMoscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless
13:58 GMTREC: Russian Exporters Will Present Technologies of the Future at EXPO-2020 in Dubai
13:56 GMTRussia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final
13:55 GMTPutin Says Efforts to Block Nord Stream 2 Foolish, Since Project Would Lower Gas Prices
13:34 GMTTwo Doses of Pfizer or Moderna Fail to Protect Against Omicron After 6 Months, Scientists Say
13:16 GMTSanta Claus Departs for World Tour to Give Presents to Children - NORAD
13:02 GMTUnder Wraps: Lockheed’s X-59 Supersonic Jet Testbed Spotted En Route to Texas
12:50 GMTChina Says US Claims of Forced Labour in Xinjiang 'Fabricated'
12:39 GMTRussian Soldier Arrested on Suspicion of Treason and Working for Ukraine
12:33 GMTOver 40% of Britons Believe It Takes at Least 1 Year to Curb COVID-19 Pandemic, Poll Shows
12:22 GMT'Let the Chips Fall Where They May': Chris Noth Maintains His Innocence Amid Sexual Assault Claims
12:17 GMTNATO Accession of Sweden and Finland Would Lead to 'Adequate Response' From Russia
11:59 GMTRussia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification Process to Complete in 2022