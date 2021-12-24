Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Miss World 2021 Organisers Lose Millions Amid Beauty Pageant's Cancellation, Report Says
The organizers of the finals of the 2021 Miss World beauty pageant in Puerto Rico decided to postpone the event for three months.
According to Page Six, citing a source, the cancellation of the annual Miss World beauty pageant caused the organisation to lose around $5 million.According to reports, 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for COVID-19.Moreover, coronavirus was not the only cause for the cancellation.Now, the event will be held on 16 March 2022 in Puerto Rico.The beauty pageant will take place at the country's largest arena, Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in the capital, San Juan. Previously sold tickets will be valid in the spring, the organisers assured.
Miss World 2021 Organisers Lose Millions Amid Beauty Pageant's Cancellation, Report Says

The organizers of the finals of the 2021 Miss World beauty pageant in Puerto Rico decided to postpone the event for three months.The Miss World competition was supposed to take place on 16 December this year, but it was decided to postpone it due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus.
According to Page Six, citing a source, the cancellation of the annual Miss World beauty pageant caused the organisation to lose around $5 million.
“They lost … the millions in set cost to produce the pageant,” a source said as citied by the Page Six.
According to reports, 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for COVID-19.
Moreover, coronavirus was not the only cause for the cancellation.

“Everything kept getting postponed because the hotel power kept going out and they didn’t have a generator. Events were late a few hours because the girls needed to do hair and makeup and need electricity,” Peter Thomas Roth, skincare brand CEO said.

Now, the event will be held on 16 March 2022 in Puerto Rico.
The beauty pageant will take place at the country's largest arena, Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in the capital, San Juan. Previously sold tickets will be valid in the spring, the organisers assured.
