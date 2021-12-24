https://sputniknews.com/20211224/miss-world-2021-organisers-lose-millions-amid-beauty-pageants-cancellation-report-says-1091765565.html

Miss World 2021 Organisers Lose Millions Amid Beauty Pageant's Cancellation, Report Says

Miss World 2021 Organisers Lose Millions Amid Beauty Pageant's Cancellation, Report Says

The organizers of the finals of the 2021 Miss World beauty pageant in Puerto Rico decided to postpone the event for three months.

2021-12-24T05:37+0000

2021-12-24T05:37+0000

2021-12-24T05:37+0000

world

beauty pageant

omicron covid strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103203/81/1032038180_0:289:1799:1301_1920x0_80_0_0_228a7e9a9941e178d38c4948af810a64.jpg

According to Page Six, citing a source, the cancellation of the annual Miss World beauty pageant caused the organisation to lose around $5 million.According to reports, 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for COVID-19.Moreover, coronavirus was not the only cause for the cancellation.Now, the event will be held on 16 March 2022 in Puerto Rico.The beauty pageant will take place at the country's largest arena, Coliseo de Puerto Rico, in the capital, San Juan. Previously sold tickets will be valid in the spring, the organisers assured.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, beauty pageant