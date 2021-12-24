Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/mamamoos-wheein-is-ready-for-new-solo-album-1091818066.html
Mamamoo's Wheein is Ready for New Solo Album
Mamamoo's Wheein is Ready for New Solo Album
The talented singer has already unveiled the first teaser images for her second solo album 'Whee'. 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-24T17:12+0000
2021-12-27T10:05+0000
k-pop
south korea
celebrity
music
idol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1c/1083477741_0:83:1080:691_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7ecd95c84dfdbd18469333328bba70.jpg
Wheein, the beautiful singer and member of South Korean K-pop girl band Mamamoo, has dropped the first teaser photos marking her second solo release 'Whee' on December 24. This is her first comeback as a soloist since her album 'Redd', released in April, and her first-ever release as a new artist of THE L1VE label, which is led by her K-pop colleague Ravi from boy band Vixx. Wheein signed an exclusive contract with the new label in August this year after parting ways with her home agency RBW Entertainment in June. Despite the rumors of disbanding one of the most popular and outstanding girl groups in K-pop, the singer signed an exclusive contract with RBW to continue promotion with Mamamoo till December 2023, so fans can breathe a sigh of relief. All the MooMoos (the official name for the fandom of Mamamoo) greeted the news of the upcoming release with eager anticipation. Meanwhile, Wheein is set to release her second mini-album on January 16.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1c/1083477741_0:0:1080:810_1920x0_80_0_0_119da6ce35b34a1dcc8854de9524483b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
k-pop, south korea, celebrity, music, idol

Mamamoo's Wheein is Ready for New Solo Album

17:12 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 27.12.2021)
© Photo : 마마무 Mamamoo/ FacebookMamamoo's WheeIn Reportedly Discussing Contract With H1GHR MUSIC
Mamamoo's WheeIn Reportedly Discussing Contract With H1GHR MUSIC - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© Photo : 마마무 Mamamoo/ Facebook
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
The talented singer has already unveiled the first teaser images for her second solo album 'Whee'.
Wheein, the beautiful singer and member of South Korean K-pop girl band Mamamoo, has dropped the first teaser photos marking her second solo release 'Whee' on December 24.
This is her first comeback as a soloist since her album 'Redd', released in April, and her first-ever release as a new artist of THE L1VE label, which is led by her K-pop colleague Ravi from boy band Vixx.
Wheein signed an exclusive contract with the new label in August this year after parting ways with her home agency RBW Entertainment in June. Despite the rumors of disbanding one of the most popular and outstanding girl groups in K-pop, the singer signed an exclusive contract with RBW to continue promotion with Mamamoo till December 2023, so fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
All the MooMoos (the official name for the fandom of Mamamoo) greeted the news of the upcoming release with eager anticipation.
Meanwhile, Wheein is set to release her second mini-album on January 16.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:12 GMTSouth Korea Approves First Oral COVID-19 Pill Treatment, Reports Say
09:17 GMTSomali President Dismisses Prime Minister Over Corruption Claims, Reports Say
09:05 GMTFloods in Northeast Brazil Affect Over 430,000 People, 72 Towns, Reports Say
09:02 GMTSouth Korea Urges North to Start New Year With Dialogue, Unification Ministry Says
08:39 GMTRevenge Porn Offences Skyrocket During COVID Pandemic, Targeting 'Victims Young as Ten'
08:21 GMTChilling Footage Shows Alleged Crossbow-Wielding Windsor Castle Intruder 'Threatening to Kill Queen'
08:14 GMTRussia Demands NATO to Cancel Its Decision That Ukraine, Georgia Can Someday Join Alliance
07:38 GMTIsrael is Set to Offer 4th Dose of Pfizer Vaccine; Expert Says It Should Not Be Mandatory
07:37 GMTGas Futures Prices in Europe Drop By Over 10%, Reach Below $1,200
07:08 GMTCOVID-19 Infection Plus Vaccination Provide 'Super Immunity', Norwegian Chief Physician Says
06:32 GMTDanish Doctors Decry Merck's COVID Pills, Refuse to Use Them
06:21 GMTBritish Security Minister Includes Russia, China Among ‘Hostile Nations’
05:49 GMTBoJo to Hold Monday COVID Meeting Before Announcing Decision on Stricter Curbs in England
05:05 GMTNorwegian Intelligence Service Boss Blames Russia for Digital Attacks
04:59 GMTNearly 50 Flights Cancelled in Japan as Snow Storms Continue, Reports Say
04:56 GMTMore Pandemics Yet to Come, UN Secretary General Says Calling for Preparatory Measures
04:32 GMTUN Staff Bring Cash to Afghanistan as Sanctions Cause Banking Problems, Diplomat Says
03:58 GMTLawyer Sarah Weddington Who Won Roe V Wade Abortion Case Dies at the Age of 76
03:35 GMTDefense in Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Case Asks to Dismiss Indictment - Report
02:36 GMTNetizens Decry Mainstream Media for Hypocrisy Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Fuss