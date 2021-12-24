https://sputniknews.com/20211224/mamamoos-wheein-is-ready-for-new-solo-album-1091818066.html

Mamamoo's Wheein is Ready for New Solo Album

Mamamoo's Wheein is Ready for New Solo Album

The talented singer has already unveiled the first teaser images for her second solo album 'Whee'. 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

Wheein, the beautiful singer and member of South Korean K-pop girl band Mamamoo, has dropped the first teaser photos marking her second solo release 'Whee' on December 24. This is her first comeback as a soloist since her album 'Redd', released in April, and her first-ever release as a new artist of THE L1VE label, which is led by her K-pop colleague Ravi from boy band Vixx. Wheein signed an exclusive contract with the new label in August this year after parting ways with her home agency RBW Entertainment in June. Despite the rumors of disbanding one of the most popular and outstanding girl groups in K-pop, the singer signed an exclusive contract with RBW to continue promotion with Mamamoo till December 2023, so fans can breathe a sigh of relief. All the MooMoos (the official name for the fandom of Mamamoo) greeted the news of the upcoming release with eager anticipation. Meanwhile, Wheein is set to release her second mini-album on January 16.

