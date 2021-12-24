https://sputniknews.com/20211224/let-the-chips-fall-where-they-may-chris-noth-maintains-his-innocence-amid-sexual-assault-claims-1091775371.html

'Let the Chips Fall Where They May': Chris Noth Maintains His Innocence Amid Sexual Assault Claims

'Let the Chips Fall Where They May': Chris Noth Maintains His Innocence Amid Sexual Assault Claims

When confronted by paparazzi this week, Noth insisted that he rests by the statement he gave previously. 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

American actor and “Sex and the City” cast member Chris Noth continues to maintain his stance regarding the sexual assault allegations that continue to mount against him, Page Six reports.According to the media outlet, Noth was caught on camera Wednesday as the actor was taking a stroll in the neighbourhood in Great Barrington, Massachusetts where he has been “holed up amid the scandal”. Noth briefly conversed with the paparazzi who filmed him, but refused to answer the paparazzi’s questions.This month, two women came forward to accuse Noth of sexually assaulting them years ago, with the alleged assaults taking place in 2004 and in 2015.Noth, however, has denied the allegations, branding them as “categorically false” and insisting that the sexual encounters were consensual.Later, another woman also reportedly claimed that Noth forced himself on her in the back of a restaurant in Manhattan in 2010.Her claims were dismissed by Noth’s representative who said that "the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction".And Thursday, yet another woman, a New York singer named Lisa Gentile, accused Noth of assaulting her in 2002.As the media outlet points out, Noth hasn’t yet responded to these latest accusations brought against him.

