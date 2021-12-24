https://sputniknews.com/20211224/italy-should-consider-putins-proposal-to-act-as-russia-eu-mediator---lawmaker-1091784839.html

Italy Should Consider Putin's Proposal to Act as Russia-EU Mediator - Lawmaker

Rome should consider the proposal made recently by Russian President Vladimir Putin to act as a mediator in dialogue between Russia and the European Union, Stefano Valdegamberi, a lawmaker from Italy’s Veneto province, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Putin said during his annual year-end press conference that Russia has maintained good relations with Italy no matter which party steered Italian politics. The Russian leader noted that Rome could play an important role in normalizing Russia-EU relations, including the fledgling Russia-NATO talks.NATO interests should not take precedence over European foreign policy agenda, the lawmaker noted, adding that the EU leaders should respond to positive signals from Moscow.Relations between the EU and Russia have deteriorated over the West's accusations that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine and amasses troops near the country's borders. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying its actions were purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.Last week, Moscow unveiled draft proposals on security guarantees with the United States and NATO. The sides are expected to meet in January to start discussions.

