Iran Accuses UK of Meddling After Statement on Ballistic Missile Test
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The latest ballistic missile test by Iran did not violate the UN Security Council on the 2015 nuclear deal, and the United Kingdom's claims to the contrary represent an attempt to meddle in the Islamic republic's internal affairs, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Friday.
The missile test, which saw over a dozen surface-to-surface ballistic missiles fired during drills in southern Iran, was carried out amid a break in nuclear deal talks in Vienna. The negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal and lift US sanctions are set to resume on December 27.
Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson for the ministry, stressed in a statement issued via Telegram that Tehran's launches were in full compliance with international laws shortly after the UK blasted the missile tests.
"Iran acts in compliance with international laws and regulations as well as own defense needs, therefore, such statements and stance are not only regarded as meddling in Iran's internal affairs, but also continue London's double standard policy," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by the ministry's Telegram channel.
Khatibzadeh further dismissed the allegation of Tehran breaching the UNSC Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear issue.
Earlier, the IRNA news agency reported Iran had fired 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles during a drill in the country’s south, a development that subsequently prompted the UK Foreign Office to denounce the actions as "a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2231."
The resolution, which was adopted in July 2015, endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and stipulated that Tehran scrap is nuclear program in favor of lifting sanctions against Iran. The UK has asserted that the test launching of ballistic missiles is in violation of the resolution.
The UK's statement underscored that Iran's missile tests threatens both regional and international security, and urged Tehran to cease these activities.