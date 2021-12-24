'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore

A pickaxe-wielding woman was caught on camera strolling casually into a drugstore, Rite Aid, in Los Angeles and stealing merchandise as she met practically zero resistance.The woman, who has yet to be identified, was cursing employees who asked her to stop, and continued helping herself to all sorts of products.No one was hurt, and the police are still looking for the woman.
That's not a pick-axe (there's no axe), it's a "mattock." It's more like a pick-hoe, but the hoe part is more heavy duty and can be used to wack up weeds, small trees, and dirt. As a landscaper, it is my favorite tool. I once wacked up about a quarter mile of big clumps of grass outside of a commercial property. It was so insane that I started laughing hysterically and pounding away. I hope this lady wasn't working too hard, it can really affect you.
The incident is the latest in a spate of "smash and grab" thefts in California, which saw groups of individuals shoplift en masse from stores. The reason for this is the decriminalisation of some low-level offences in the state, which seemingly created opportunities for criminals to manipulate the system.
“I’m not f***ing around. I don’t want to smell like s*** when I’m knocking these b***hes out,” she said as baffled customers were staring at her. “Don’t say s***! Shut the f**k up! Be quiet and follow suit,” she added before heading out.
