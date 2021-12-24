https://sputniknews.com/20211224/im-not-fing-around-watch-pickaxe-wielding-woman-casually-shoplifting-in-la-drugstore-1091780571.html

'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore

A pickaxe-wielding woman was caught on camera strolling casually into a drugstore, Rite Aid, in Los Angeles and stealing merchandise as she met practically zero resistance.

A pickaxe-wielding woman was caught on camera strolling casually into a drugstore, Rite Aid, in Los Angeles and stealing merchandise as she met practically zero resistance.The woman, who has yet to be identified, was cursing employees who asked her to stop, and continued helping herself to all sorts of products.No one was hurt, and the police are still looking for the woman.

RayDonaldPratt That's not a pick-axe (there's no axe), it's a "mattock." It's more like a pick-hoe, but the hoe part is more heavy duty and can be used to wack up weeds, small trees, and dirt. As a landscaper, it is my favorite tool. I once wacked up about a quarter mile of big clumps of grass outside of a commercial property. It was so insane that I started laughing hysterically and pounding away. I hope this lady wasn't working too hard, it can really affect you. 0

