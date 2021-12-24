Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/im-not-fing-around-watch-pickaxe-wielding-woman-casually-shoplifting-in-la-drugstore-1091780571.html
'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore
'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore
A pickaxe-wielding woman was caught on camera strolling casually into a drugstore, Rite Aid, in Los Angeles and stealing merchandise as she met practically zero resistance.
2021-12-24T16:06+0000
2021-12-24T16:18+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091780824_0:0:735:414_1920x0_80_0_0_d1530cceefac21b7679466463b55cc36.png
A pickaxe-wielding woman was caught on camera strolling casually into a drugstore, Rite Aid, in Los Angeles and stealing merchandise as she met practically zero resistance.The woman, who has yet to be identified, was cursing employees who asked her to stop, and continued helping herself to all sorts of products.No one was hurt, and the police are still looking for the woman.
That's not a pick-axe (there's no axe), it's a "mattock." It's more like a pick-hoe, but the hoe part is more heavy duty and can be used to wack up weeds, small trees, and dirt. As a landscaper, it is my favorite tool. I once wacked up about a quarter mile of big clumps of grass outside of a commercial property. It was so insane that I started laughing hysterically and pounding away. I hope this lady wasn't working too hard, it can really affect you.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091780824_40:0:691:488_1920x0_80_0_0_6096089c29fb1b60a4bf48f0a23de119.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore

16:06 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 24.12.2021)
© Photo : Screenshot/Twitter/@B1SanDiego1A woman armed with a pickaxe was seen casually shoplifting at a Los Angeles drugstore
A woman armed with a pickaxe was seen casually shoplifting at a Los Angeles drugstore - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© Photo : Screenshot/Twitter/@B1SanDiego1
Subscribe
The incident is the latest in a spate of "smash and grab" thefts in California, which saw groups of individuals shoplift en masse from stores. The reason for this is the decriminalisation of some low-level offences in the state, which seemingly created opportunities for criminals to manipulate the system.
A pickaxe-wielding woman was caught on camera strolling casually into a drugstore, Rite Aid, in Los Angeles and stealing merchandise as she met practically zero resistance.
The woman, who has yet to be identified, was cursing employees who asked her to stop, and continued helping herself to all sorts of products.

“I’m not f***ing around. I don’t want to smell like s*** when I’m knocking these b***hes out,” she said as baffled customers were staring at her. “Don’t say s***! Shut the f**k up! Be quiet and follow suit,” she added before heading out.

No one was hurt, and the police are still looking for the woman.
000101
Discuss
Popular comments
That's not a pick-axe (there's no axe), it's a "mattock." It's more like a pick-hoe, but the hoe part is more heavy duty and can be used to wack up weeds, small trees, and dirt. As a landscaper, it is my favorite tool. I once wacked up about a quarter mile of big clumps of grass outside of a commercial property. It was so insane that I started laughing hysterically and pounding away. I hope this lady wasn't working too hard, it can really affect you.
RayDonaldPratt
24 December, 19:34 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:25 GMTStrike Action Disrupts Christmas Eve Trains in England, Scotland
16:19 GMTAlmost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows
16:14 GMTRussian Lawyer Sues Father Frost for Not Receiving Gifts for 23 Years, Seeks 10Mln Rubles in Damages
16:06 GMT'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore
16:03 GMTBeijing Says There’s ‘No Limit’ to Russia-China Cooperation After Putin Touts Strategic Partnership
15:47 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge D'Affairs Over Attack on Russian Consulate in Lviv
15:41 GMTPeter Dinklage Reveals How His 'Politically Correct' Critics Were 'Politically Wrong'
15:05 GMTBritish Mercs Have Infested Ukraine, Former Security Service Officer Claims
14:59 GMTPortrayal of Ukrainian Woman in Netflix Series 'Emily in Paris' Draws Ire of Nation's Culture Chief
14:53 GMTUK Mobile Operators Reportedly Fear Backlash As Gov't Asks to Send Vaccination Alerts
14:42 GMTRecord 1.7 Million People in UK Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week
14:09 GMTNATO Warship Reportedly Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa
14:04 GMTClaims by Man Who Accuses Nirvana of 'Child Sexual Exploitation' Will 'Fail on Merits', Lawyers Say
14:03 GMTRussia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces
14:02 GMTGeorge Floyd's Name Removed From List of Those Recommended for Pardon
14:01 GMTMoscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless
13:58 GMTREC: Russian Exporters Will Present Technologies of the Future at EXPO-2020 in Dubai
13:56 GMTRussia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final
13:55 GMTPutin Says Efforts to Block Nord Stream 2 Foolish, Since Project Would Lower Gas Prices
13:34 GMTTwo Doses of Pfizer or Moderna Fail to Protect Against Omicron After 6 Months, Scientists Say