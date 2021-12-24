Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/iaea-trying-to-save-banana-crop-in-latin-america-with-nuclear-science-1091782199.html
IAEA Trying to Save Banana Crop in Latin America With Nuclear Science
IAEA Trying to Save Banana Crop in Latin America With Nuclear Science
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in partnership with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, is combating the banana wilt pandemic in Latin America with the help of nuclear science, the agency said on Friday.
2021-12-24T17:26+0000
2021-12-24T17:32+0000
iaea
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
latin america
nuclear
crops
banana
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091782423_0:0:3116:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_6ad874a71febe69b50147590a5dddbd0.jpg
"When the Andean community reached out to us, we were aware that the condition is serious and that we should use our nuclear expertise to stop any further spread of the disease," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, as quoted in a press release.Fusarium wilt, also known as Panama disease, is considered the most lethal disease for bananas in the world. The disease spreads mainly in Latin America and targets the most popular export banana variety - the Cavendish."We use irradiation to modify the plant material to develop disease resistant varieties as well as use the nuclear-derived technique of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or DNA sequencing to detect the disease and stop its spread," Najat Mokhtar, IAEA deputy director general and head of the nuclear sciences and applications department, added.Bananas are a staple of the food basket in most regions of the world, especially among the poor with over 84% of bananas being produced by smallholder farmers and destined for domestic markets. Bananas are also an integral part of the export of a number of Latin American countries.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091782423_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e2b8efeedcc0d1feb9df06ba740684b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iaea, international atomic energy agency (iaea), latin america, nuclear, crops, banana, science

IAEA Trying to Save Banana Crop in Latin America With Nuclear Science

17:26 GMT 24.12.2021 (Updated: 17:32 GMT 24.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Fernando VergaraA man sells bananas near a quarantined banana plantation affected by a destructive fungus near Riohacha, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
A man sells bananas near a quarantined banana plantation affected by a destructive fungus near Riohacha, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in partnership with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, is combating the banana wilt pandemic in Latin America with the help of nuclear science, the agency said on Friday.
"When the Andean community reached out to us, we were aware that the condition is serious and that we should use our nuclear expertise to stop any further spread of the disease," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, as quoted in a press release.
Fusarium wilt, also known as Panama disease, is considered the most lethal disease for bananas in the world. The disease spreads mainly in Latin America and targets the most popular export banana variety - the Cavendish.
"We use irradiation to modify the plant material to develop disease resistant varieties as well as use the nuclear-derived technique of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or DNA sequencing to detect the disease and stop its spread," Najat Mokhtar, IAEA deputy director general and head of the nuclear sciences and applications department, added.
Bananas are a staple of the food basket in most regions of the world, especially among the poor with over 84% of bananas being produced by smallholder farmers and destined for domestic markets. Bananas are also an integral part of the export of a number of Latin American countries.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:00 GMT'They Did That to...Usurp the Queen?' TV Host Reflects on Harry and Meghan's Christmas Family Photo
17:26 GMTIAEA Trying to Save Banana Crop in Latin America With Nuclear Science
17:23 GMTWatch Simultaneous Launch of Over a Dozen Ballistic Missiles by Iran in Drills Aimed at Israel
17:21 GMTDutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccination Campaign Too Late
16:25 GMTStrike Action Disrupts Christmas Eve Trains in England, Scotland
16:19 GMTAlmost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows
16:14 GMTRussian Lawyer Sues Father Frost for Not Receiving Gifts for 23 Years, Seeks 10Mln Rubles in Damages
16:06 GMT'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore
16:03 GMTBeijing Says There’s ‘No Limit’ to Russia-China Cooperation After Putin Touts Strategic Partnership
15:47 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge D'Affairs Over Attack on Russian Consulate in Lviv
15:41 GMTPeter Dinklage Reveals How His 'Politically Correct' Critics Were 'Politically Wrong'
15:05 GMTBritish Mercs Have Infested Ukraine, Former Security Service Officer Claims
14:59 GMTPortrayal of Ukrainian Woman in Netflix Series 'Emily in Paris' Draws Ire of Nation's Culture Chief
14:53 GMTUK Mobile Operators Reportedly Fear Backlash As Gov't Asks to Send Vaccination Alerts
14:42 GMTRecord 1.7 Million People in UK Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week
14:09 GMTNATO Warship Reportedly Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa
14:04 GMTClaims by Man Who Accuses Nirvana of 'Child Sexual Exploitation' Will 'Fail on Merits', Lawyers Say
14:03 GMTRussia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces
14:02 GMTGeorge Floyd's Name Removed From List of Those Recommended for Pardon
14:01 GMTMoscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless