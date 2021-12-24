https://sputniknews.com/20211224/gorbachev-supporting-russian-us-discussions-of-security-issues-hopes-for-outcome-1091765096.html

Gorbachev Supporting Russian-US Discussions of Security Issues, Hopes for Outcome

Gorbachev Supporting Russian-US Discussions of Security Issues, Hopes for Outcome

Former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev is supporting the Russian-US discussions of security issues and hopes that as the result of the negotiations all European countries will feel safe

2021-12-24T04:28+0000

2021-12-24T04:28+0000

2021-12-24T04:28+0000

world

us

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102045/69/1020456965_0:233:2810:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_e0ffb5a9b1544d5ad20d767d6ce657a6.jpg

According to the former USSR leader, the United States felt arrogant and too self-confident following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, declared itself a winner of the Cold War and decided to expand NATO.On Friday, Moscow published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The proposals, if agreed to, would ban NATO from expanding eastward and prohibit the United States and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.The Biden administration official said Russia's security proposals include items that the United States will never agree to but there are other areas the two countries may be able to explore about a possible agreement. However, at present, the United States will not respond in public to all of Russia's security proposals, which Moscow understands, the official added.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, russia