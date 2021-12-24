https://sputniknews.com/20211224/estonian-president-opposes-discussions-on-russias-security-proposals-1091773473.html

Estonian President Opposes Discussions on Russia's Security Proposals

Estonian President Opposes Discussions on Russia's Security Proposals

Estonian President Alar Karis said that the possible discussions on Russia's proposals on security guarantees at the moment are out of the question

2021-12-24T11:06+0000

2021-12-24T11:06+0000

2021-12-24T11:06+0000

world

russia

estonia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091773411_0:198:1542:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_84e8f0376558afb6648c8fb87782fcee.jpg

"Everything is simple with Russia's demands. They need to be put aside and [we should] come forward with our thoughts. If we start discussing them, then I think we will have a problem. As a result, at some point, relations with Russia should still enter into some reasonable framework. No one wants escalation. But to discuss these points, I think, is out of the question," Karis said in an interview with the Estonian Television released on Friday.Karis said Moscow has lately advanced a "long list of not wishes, but downright commands," in response to which the West, particularly NATO allies, should be united and take an approach of containment of Russia.Last week, Russia published drafts agreements with the United States and NATO on security guarantees prohibiting the alliance from expanding eastward and banning deployment of Russian and American intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.On Thursday, the White House said it would not agree to some points in Moscow's proposals and would negotiate in other areas to establish a possible agreement. Washington expressed readiness to engage in talks on the security guarantees with Moscow in early January but no specific date or location has been determined yet.

vera andrea Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 0

vot tak Gee, what a surprise an israeloamerican quisling wants to continue israeloamerica's war against Russia. The critter is despicable. Thumbs down for promoting this zionist/nazi quisling. 0

2

russia

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, estonia