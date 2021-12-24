Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/dutch-prime-minister-says-started-booster-vaccination-campaign-too-late-1091781832.html
Dutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccination Campaign Too Late
Dutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccination Campaign Too Late
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday the government has committed mistakes in the COVID-19 strategy and should have started the booster vaccination campaign earlier.
2021-12-24T17:21+0000
2021-12-24T17:21+0000
omicron covid strain
netherlands
europe
vaccinations
vaccine
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091084341_0:238:2793:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_5f855e383f53f50424dd9470c1d01ba7.jpg
Rutte admitted to the Dutch De Telegraaf newspaper that the first set of anti-COVID measures introduced in November was too lax, and the booster vaccination campaign started late.The prime minister added that the people were not convinced enough to strictly follow key rules amid the pandemic.The Netherlands became one of the last European countries to start administering booster vaccine shots, and about 2 million out of over 17 million people have gotten the third vaccine dose in the kingdom so far.On Sunday, Amsterdam declared an almost month-long lockdown to tackle the Omicron strain spread, and all bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, museums, theaters, gyms, and shops selling not-essential goods were closed. As many as 59% of all daily COVID-19 cases in the Dutch capital were reported to be caused by Omicron, as of Thursday.Nearly two thirds of the Dutch population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so far.
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1091084341_30:0:2761:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_795163a1d6877aa7d2351b2a5913d9aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, europe, vaccinations, vaccine, covid-19

Dutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccination Campaign Too Late

17:21 GMT 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / Eva PlevierA medical worker stores a swab in a vial at XL Schiphol test location, after Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on flights from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 27, 2021.
A medical worker stores a swab in a vial at XL Schiphol test location, after Dutch health authorities said that 61 people who arrived in Amsterdam on flights from South Africa tested positive for COVID-19, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© REUTERS / Eva Plevier
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday the government has made mistakes in the COVID-19 strategy and should have started the booster vaccination campaign earlier.
Rutte admitted to the Dutch De Telegraaf newspaper that the first set of anti-COVID measures introduced in November was too lax, and the booster vaccination campaign started late.
"I made mistakes, in communication. In the beginning I placed too much emphasis on people’s own responsibility and too little on the mandatory measures," Rutte told the newspaper, as quoted by the DutchNews news outlet.
The prime minister added that the people were not convinced enough to strictly follow key rules amid the pandemic.
The Netherlands became one of the last European countries to start administering booster vaccine shots, and about 2 million out of over 17 million people have gotten the third vaccine dose in the kingdom so far.
On Sunday, Amsterdam declared an almost month-long lockdown to tackle the Omicron strain spread, and all bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, museums, theaters, gyms, and shops selling not-essential goods were closed. As many as 59% of all daily COVID-19 cases in the Dutch capital were reported to be caused by Omicron, as of Thursday.
Nearly two thirds of the Dutch population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so far.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:00 GMT'They Did That to...Usurp the Queen?' TV Host Reflects on Harry and Meghan's Christmas Family Photo
17:26 GMTIAEA Trying to Save Banana Crop in Latin America With Nuclear Science
17:23 GMTWatch Simultaneous Launch of Over a Dozen Ballistic Missiles by Iran in Drills Aimed at Israel
17:21 GMTDutch Prime Minister Says Started Booster Vaccination Campaign Too Late
16:25 GMTStrike Action Disrupts Christmas Eve Trains in England, Scotland
16:19 GMTAlmost 70% of Ukrainians Believe Zelensky Should Not Run for New Term, Poll Shows
16:14 GMTRussian Lawyer Sues Father Frost for Not Receiving Gifts for 23 Years, Seeks 10Mln Rubles in Damages
16:06 GMT'I'm Not F***ing Around': WATCH Pickaxe-Wielding Woman Casually Shoplifting in LA Drugstore
16:03 GMTBeijing Says There’s ‘No Limit’ to Russia-China Cooperation After Putin Touts Strategic Partnership
15:47 GMTRussian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukraine's Charge D'Affairs Over Attack on Russian Consulate in Lviv
15:41 GMTPeter Dinklage Reveals How His 'Politically Correct' Critics Were 'Politically Wrong'
15:05 GMTBritish Mercs Have Infested Ukraine, Former Security Service Officer Claims
14:59 GMTPortrayal of Ukrainian Woman in Netflix Series 'Emily in Paris' Draws Ire of Nation's Culture Chief
14:53 GMTUK Mobile Operators Reportedly Fear Backlash As Gov't Asks to Send Vaccination Alerts
14:42 GMTRecord 1.7 Million People in UK Tested Positive for COVID-19 Last Week
14:09 GMTNATO Warship Reportedly Enters Ukraine's Port of Odessa
14:04 GMTClaims by Man Who Accuses Nirvana of 'Child Sexual Exploitation' Will 'Fail on Merits', Lawyers Say
14:03 GMTRussia Carried Out Successful Test Launch of Zircon Hypersonic Missile on Friday, Putin Announces
14:02 GMTGeorge Floyd's Name Removed From List of Those Recommended for Pardon
14:01 GMTMoscow Says US Allegations Russia Violates WTO Rules Baseless