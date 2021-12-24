Registration was successful!
Dozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief
Dozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who served as the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was killed in early January 2020 alongside Iranian Maj... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International
Dozens of Iraqi demonstrators have flocked to the streets of central Baghdad amid reports that the Kadhimi government will remove a mural depicting PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandi from the Firdaws memorial park.Unconfirmed reports indicate that locals began to gather after it was reported that security forces associated with the Iraqi government had attempted to remove a fixture that had been raised ahead of the upcoming anniversary of the January 3 drone assassination that killed al-Muhandis and Soleimani.Various videos shared across social media have shown multiple demonstrators gathering in the area and making their way toward the memorial park, located some 5 kilometers from Baghdad's Green Zone.One clip circulating online shows demonstrators attempting to make their way past security barriers along Iraq's Green Zone.The Iraqi government has yet to issue an official statement on the developments.The scenario unfolded as the second anniversary of the drone killing nears, and just hours after Iran and Iraq shared a 300-page document detailing their investigation into the 2020 assassination. The Tasnim News Agency reported that the findings would be given to the judiciaries of both countries for further analysis.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
The Alkadhimi "government" is a collections of traitors and US stooges. They are in Iraq on behalf of the US-Zio Fascist occupation.
If there was ever a honest moral righteous style judgement day, there sure would be a lot of punishment required on the western barbaric hegemonic bloodlust butchers!.....
baghdad
baghdad, memorial, iraq, photo, abu mahdi muhandis

Dozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief

23:27 GMT 24.12.2021
© Photo : Telegram / @qasemsoleimani_irQasem Soleimani (left) pictured alongside Iraqi Shia militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (center).
Qasem Soleimani (left) pictured alongside Iraqi Shia militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (center). - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
© Photo : Telegram / @qasemsoleimani_ir
Gaby Arancibia
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who served as the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was killed in early January 2020 alongside Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a drone assassination carried out by the US. The two officials had garnered widespread respect for their role in combatting Daesh* in both Iraq and Syria.
Dozens of Iraqi demonstrators have flocked to the streets of central Baghdad amid reports that the Kadhimi government will remove a mural depicting PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandi from the Firdaws memorial park.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that locals began to gather after it was reported that security forces associated with the Iraqi government had attempted to remove a fixture that had been raised ahead of the upcoming anniversary of the January 3 drone assassination that killed al-Muhandis and Soleimani.
Various videos shared across social media have shown multiple demonstrators gathering in the area and making their way toward the memorial park, located some 5 kilometers from Baghdad's Green Zone.
One clip circulating online shows demonstrators attempting to make their way past security barriers along Iraq's Green Zone.
The Iraqi government has yet to issue an official statement on the developments.
The scenario unfolded as the second anniversary of the drone killing nears, and just hours after Iran and Iraq shared a 300-page document detailing their investigation into the 2020 assassination. The Tasnim News Agency reported that the findings would be given to the judiciaries of both countries for further analysis.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
The Alkadhimi "government" is a collections of traitors and US stooges. They are in Iraq on behalf of the US-Zio Fascist occupation.
HHess
HHess
25 December, 02:56 GMT
If there was ever a honest moral righteous style judgement day, there sure would be a lot of punishment required on the western barbaric hegemonic bloodlust butchers!.....
Zeke Aln
Zeke Aln
25 December, 03:06 GMT
