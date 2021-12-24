Dozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief
© Photo : Telegram / @qasemsoleimani_irQasem Soleimani (left) pictured alongside Iraqi Shia militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (center).
© Photo : Telegram / @qasemsoleimani_ir
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who served as the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was killed in early January 2020 alongside Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a drone assassination carried out by the US. The two officials had garnered widespread respect for their role in combatting Daesh* in both Iraq and Syria.
Dozens of Iraqi demonstrators have flocked to the streets of central Baghdad amid reports that the Kadhimi government will remove a mural depicting PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandi from the Firdaws memorial park.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that locals began to gather after it was reported that security forces associated with the Iraqi government had attempted to remove a fixture that had been raised ahead of the upcoming anniversary of the January 3 drone assassination that killed al-Muhandis and Soleimani.
Various videos shared across social media have shown multiple demonstrators gathering in the area and making their way toward the memorial park, located some 5 kilometers from Baghdad's Green Zone.
Pro #Iranian militias attempt to enter #Baghdad’s #GreenZone. pic.twitter.com/Gt1xfJPIor— Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) December 24, 2021
One clip circulating online shows demonstrators attempting to make their way past security barriers along Iraq's Green Zone.
Baghdad— Spriter (@spriter99880) December 24, 2021
Angry protesters break the first blocking line towards the Green Zone in an escalating step against the US embassy's decision by Mustafa Mashtaat to remove the image of the martyred great leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. pic.twitter.com/iG66nK1cp6
to Green zone,Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/Sil9alHPcg— Spriter (@spriter99880) December 24, 2021
The Iraqi government has yet to issue an official statement on the developments.
PMU / Hashed members chanting as a response to "Kadhimi's attempt for removing Abu Mahdi Muhandis' image from Fardows square" #Baghdad #Iraq 🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/75IJgX3r1u— Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) December 24, 2021
The scenario unfolded as the second anniversary of the drone killing nears, and just hours after Iran and Iraq shared a 300-page document detailing their investigation into the 2020 assassination. The Tasnim News Agency reported that the findings would be given to the judiciaries of both countries for further analysis.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.