https://sputniknews.com/20211224/dozens-flock-to-memorial-park-as-iraqi-officials-eye-removal-of-mural-depicting-murdered-pmf-chief-1091785099.html

Dozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief

Dozens Flock to Memorial Park as Iraqi Officials Eye Removal of Mural Depicting Murdered PMF Chief

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who served as the deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was killed in early January 2020 alongside Iranian Maj... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-24T23:27+0000

2021-12-24T23:27+0000

2021-12-24T23:22+0000

baghdad

memorial

iraq

photo

abu mahdi muhandis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082162228_0:0:481:270_1920x0_80_0_0_5379e99ea95f7c365c519ceae060f3ca.png

Dozens of Iraqi demonstrators have flocked to the streets of central Baghdad amid reports that the Kadhimi government will remove a mural depicting PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandi from the Firdaws memorial park.Unconfirmed reports indicate that locals began to gather after it was reported that security forces associated with the Iraqi government had attempted to remove a fixture that had been raised ahead of the upcoming anniversary of the January 3 drone assassination that killed al-Muhandis and Soleimani.Various videos shared across social media have shown multiple demonstrators gathering in the area and making their way toward the memorial park, located some 5 kilometers from Baghdad's Green Zone.One clip circulating online shows demonstrators attempting to make their way past security barriers along Iraq's Green Zone.The Iraqi government has yet to issue an official statement on the developments.The scenario unfolded as the second anniversary of the drone killing nears, and just hours after Iran and Iraq shared a 300-page document detailing their investigation into the 2020 assassination. The Tasnim News Agency reported that the findings would be given to the judiciaries of both countries for further analysis.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.

Hess The Alkadhimi "government" is a collections of traitors and US stooges. They are in Iraq on behalf of the US-Zio Fascist occupation. 1

Zeke Aln If there was ever a honest moral righteous style judgement day, there sure would be a lot of punishment required on the western barbaric hegemonic bloodlust butchers!..... 0

2

baghdad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Gaby Arancibia

Gaby Arancibia

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Gaby Arancibia

baghdad, memorial, iraq, photo, abu mahdi muhandis