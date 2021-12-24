https://sputniknews.com/20211224/chris-martin-sends-waves-with-announcement-coldplay-will-stop-making-music-in-2025-1091769132.html

Chris Martin Sends Waves With Announcement Coldplay Will Stop Making Music in 2025

Chris Martin Sends Waves With Announcement Coldplay Will Stop Making Music in 2025

British band Coldplay's Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion shot to fame in the 2000s; their many hits include 'A Sky Full of Stars'... 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

retirement

society

band

coldplay

retirement

music band

chris martin

bangtan boys (bts)

Coldplay's front man Chris Martin announced on Thursday that the legendary band will call it quits and stop playing music on its 25th anniversary in 2025.Martin broke the news to English DJ Jo Whiley during a pre-recorded BBC radio show which will be broadcast on Friday.When Whiley asked Martin, "Will there come a time when Coldplay stop?", the singer replied, "I think we have three more (years to go). Our last proper record will come out at the end of 2025. And I think after that, we'll only tour."Heartbroken netizens have flooded social media, saying it's too soon to call it quits.Formed in 1996 in London, Coldplay launched their first album, 'Parachutes' in 2000. Since then, there's been no looking back, and Coldplay went on to release nine albums and bag seven Grammy Awards.In October 2021, the band released a new album 'Music of the Spheres', and a collection of their previous hits, remade in collaboration with K-pop sensation BTS (Bangtan Boys) in 'My Universe'.

