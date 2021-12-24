https://sputniknews.com/20211224/borrell-urges-libyans-to-swiftly-devise-new-schedule-for-elections-after-delay-1091783173.html

Borrell Urges Libyans to Swiftly Devise New Schedule for Elections After Delay

Borrell Urges Libyans to Swiftly Devise New Schedule for Elections After Delay

EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell called on Libyans Friday to develop a new plan and schedule for "inclusive, free, fair, and credible" presidential and parliamentary elections.

2021-12-24T18:10+0000

2021-12-24T18:10+0000

2021-12-24T18:12+0000

libya

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1091783148_0:0:2993:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_30c6f41712dfbdfe9c32d480a7ab08be.jpg

On Wednesday, the Libyan High National Election Commission suggested that the presidential election should be postponed until 24 January. The commission said that it was ready to hold the election technically, but could not announce the final list of registered candidates due to "force majeure."In early February, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, under the auspices of the United Nations, elected a transitional executive authority mandated with governing the country until the general election on 24 December.Libya has been gripped by a civil war since 2011 when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated.

libya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

libya, election