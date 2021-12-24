Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211224/beijing-concerned-by-indias-income-tax-raids-on-chinese-mobile-firms-1091765750.html
Beijing 'Concerned' by India's Income Tax Raids on Chinese Mobile Firms
Beijing 'Concerned' by India's Income Tax Raids on Chinese Mobile Firms
The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has said it is “concerned” about raids by Indian tax inspectors on the offices of Chinese mobile firms Xiaomi, OPPO and OnePlus this week, a spokesman said late on Thursday evening.
2021-12-24T11:17+0000
2021-12-24T11:17+0000
ladakh region
china
india
income tax
xiaomi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107790/88/1077908844_0:70:2048:1222_1920x0_80_0_0_cc057b66ad83c2808188e8997b27e481.jpg
The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has said it is “concerned” about raids by Indian tax inspectors on the offices of Chinese mobile firms Xiaomi, OPPO and OnePlus this week, a spokesman said late on Thursday evening.The spokesman added that Beijing was also bound to safeguard the “legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens” in other countries.The remarks from Beijing come two days after officials from India’s Income Tax (IT) Department reportedly carried out raids on the offices of Chinese companies at nearly 24 locations across the country. The Indian tax inspectors have alleged that the Chinese firms in question were producing “illicit purchase bills” to reduce their overall tax liabilities, according to a report.The tax office raids were reportedly carried out in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Greater Noida among other places.Xiaomi and Oppo have denied any wrongdoing, and have released separate statements pledging to adhere to the “law of the land”.The tax office raids against Chinese companies come amid a lingering military border standoff between the two Asian giants in the eastern Ladakh region. The standoff began in May last year and remains unresolved in spite of both sides carrying out 13 rounds of military commander-level talks and several rounds of official meetings, including face-to-face meetings between the two foreign ministers.Although India has warned China that the standoff will affect the overall bilateral relations and will spill over into other matters, Beijing has consistently urged New Delhi to place the border dispute at an appropriate level in the overall ties.
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/indian-tax-sleuths-launch-massive-raids-against-chinese-mobile-manufacturers-1091718330.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211202/indian-fm-china-has-unrealistic-expectations-border-tensions-have-spilt-into-other-areas-1091205806.html
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 
0
1
ladakh region
china
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107790/88/1077908844_34:0:1854:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_78ecec510d5ff717c448c19146aeee09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ladakh region, china, india, income tax, xiaomi

Beijing 'Concerned' by India's Income Tax Raids on Chinese Mobile Firms

11:17 GMT 24.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cheon Fong Liew / OPPO F5 in MalaysiaOPPO F5
OPPO F5 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Cheon Fong Liew / OPPO F5 in Malaysia
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The Chinese mobile firms which have been swooped on by India's tax authorities comprise more than 40 percent of the Indian market. Despite calls to “boycott” Chinese goods in the wake of the Ladakh border stand-off, sales of Chinese mobiles in India remain largely unaffected and Xiaomi has continued as India’s most popular mobile company.
The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has said it is “concerned” about raids by Indian tax inspectors on the offices of Chinese mobile firms Xiaomi, OPPO and OnePlus this week, a spokesman said late on Thursday evening.

Responding to a media query about the reported tax raids, the embassy spokesman also said that the Chinese government “has always required Chinese companies to operate in compliance with laws and regulations overseas”.

The spokesman added that Beijing was also bound to safeguard the “legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens” in other countries.

The Chinese official further asked the Indian authorities to ensure an “open, fair and a non-discriminatory business environment” for Chinese enterprises working in the South Asian nation.

The remarks from Beijing come two days after officials from India’s Income Tax (IT) Department reportedly carried out raids on the offices of Chinese companies at nearly 24 locations across the country.
The Indian tax inspectors have alleged that the Chinese firms in question were producing “illicit purchase bills” to reduce their overall tax liabilities, according to a report.
Three models of China's Xiaomi Mi phones are pictured during their launch in New Delhi in this July 15, 2014 file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Indian Tax Sleuths Launch Massive Raids Against Chinese Mobile Manufacturers
22 December, 11:28 GMT
The tax office raids were reportedly carried out in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Greater Noida among other places.
Xiaomi and Oppo have denied any wrongdoing, and have released separate statements pledging to adhere to the “law of the land”.
“We will continue to fully cooperate with authorities concerned as per procedure,” Oppo said in a statement on 22 December.
The tax office raids against Chinese companies come amid a lingering military border standoff between the two Asian giants in the eastern Ladakh region.
The standoff began in May last year and remains unresolved in spite of both sides carrying out 13 rounds of military commander-level talks and several rounds of official meetings, including face-to-face meetings between the two foreign ministers.
India's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. S. Jaishankar - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2021
Indian FM: China Has Unrealistic Expectations, Border Tensions Have 'Spilt' Into Other Areas
2 December, 17:52 GMT
Although India has warned China that the standoff will affect the overall bilateral relations and will spill over into other matters, Beijing has consistently urged New Delhi to place the border dispute at an appropriate level in the overall ties.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 
vavera andrea
24 December, 14:30 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:59 GMTRussia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Operator Certification Process to Complete in 2022
11:49 GMTOver 160 Pakistani Lawmakers Including Federal Ministers Evading Taxes, Reveals Report
11:41 GMTIsraeli Foreign Minister Suggests Contingency Plan If Vienna Talks Fail
11:39 GMTFAA Warns 5G Could Render Equipment Used for Landing in Low-Visibility Conditions Useless
11:35 GMTIndia's Holiest River Was Dumping Ground for Dead During Second COVID Wave, Ganga Mission Chief Says
11:17 GMTBeijing 'Concerned' by India's Income Tax Raids on Chinese Mobile Firms
11:16 GMTRussia Imposes $98Mln Fine on Google
11:13 GMTAfghan Embassy in Dushanbe Refuses to Return Taliban $800,000 Sent by Former Government
11:06 GMTEstonian President Opposes Discussions on Russia's Security Proposals
11:00 GMTRussians Name President Putin Politician of the Year, Poll Shows
10:56 GMTIsrael Concerned With Growing Antisemitism in Europe, Foreign Minister Lapid Says
10:42 GMTLionel Messi Registers Worst Career Tally for PSG in Ligue 1, Shines in Champions League
10:38 GMTRussia Will Respond With 'Adequate Military Measures' to Hostile Actions by the West, Moscow Warns
10:37 GMTPoll Workers Sue Giuliani, OAN Over Election Fraud Claims Triggering 'Vitriol, Threats, Harassment'
10:34 GMTApple Workers Staging Strike on Christmas Eve
10:21 GMT39 Killed, Many Injured in Bangladesh After Ferry Catches Fire
10:16 GMTTesla to Restrict Built-In Gaming Features in Cars Following Safety Agency Probe, Reports Say
10:01 GMTPolice Kill 14-Year-Old Girl While Firing at Suspect in North Hollywood, Reports Say
09:03 GMTWhy Biden-Trump 2024 Rematch is Big 'If' & How Michelle Obama Could Replace Joe in Presidential Race
08:52 GMTSecurity Concerns Raised as US Lawmakers Split Over Senate Sitting on Anniversary of Capitol Riot