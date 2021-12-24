https://sputniknews.com/20211224/beijing-concerned-by-indias-income-tax-raids-on-chinese-mobile-firms-1091765750.html

Beijing 'Concerned' by India's Income Tax Raids on Chinese Mobile Firms

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has said it is “concerned” about raids by Indian tax inspectors on the offices of Chinese mobile firms Xiaomi, OPPO and OnePlus this week, a spokesman said late on Thursday evening.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has said it is “concerned” about raids by Indian tax inspectors on the offices of Chinese mobile firms Xiaomi, OPPO and OnePlus this week, a spokesman said late on Thursday evening.The spokesman added that Beijing was also bound to safeguard the “legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens” in other countries.The remarks from Beijing come two days after officials from India’s Income Tax (IT) Department reportedly carried out raids on the offices of Chinese companies at nearly 24 locations across the country. The Indian tax inspectors have alleged that the Chinese firms in question were producing “illicit purchase bills” to reduce their overall tax liabilities, according to a report.The tax office raids were reportedly carried out in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Greater Noida among other places.Xiaomi and Oppo have denied any wrongdoing, and have released separate statements pledging to adhere to the “law of the land”.The tax office raids against Chinese companies come amid a lingering military border standoff between the two Asian giants in the eastern Ladakh region. The standoff began in May last year and remains unresolved in spite of both sides carrying out 13 rounds of military commander-level talks and several rounds of official meetings, including face-to-face meetings between the two foreign ministers.Although India has warned China that the standoff will affect the overall bilateral relations and will spill over into other matters, Beijing has consistently urged New Delhi to place the border dispute at an appropriate level in the overall ties.

