https://sputniknews.com/20211224/apple-workers-staging-strike-on-christmas-eve-1091772828.html

Apple Workers Staging Strike on Christmas Eve

Apple Workers Staging Strike on Christmas Eve

Employees of the US tech giant Apple demanding better working conditions

2021-12-24T10:34+0000

2021-12-24T10:34+0000

2021-12-24T10:35+0000

apple

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082486115_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_393070d2d2de95f1637e8e83515e0ae0.jpg

"Tomorrow, 24 December 2021, Apple workers are staging a walkout/callout to demand better working conditions," Apple Together, a group of Apple employees, said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.According to the statement, employees require the company to provide paid sick leave, appropriate mental health care, and a respectful work environment.Employees of another tech giant Google urged consumers not to by any Apple products on Christmas Eve and to donate to the strike fund.Dissatisfied with the working conditions, racial and gender discrimination in the company, Apple employees have created a website where they post reports of certain violations, and publish open letters to Apple management with demands to improve working conditions.

vera andrea Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

apple, world