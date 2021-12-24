https://sputniknews.com/20211224/amazon--law-enforcement-cryptocurrencies--insider-trading-fbi-surveillance-of-protests-1091763072.html

Amazon & Law Enforcement; Cryptocurrencies & Insider Trading; FBI Surveillance of Protests

A “gold rush” for cryptocurrencies continues to grow. Can these speculative commodities be regulated? 24.12.2021, Sputnik International

Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, joins us to talk about how Amazon is tipping off the FBI to investigate its own employees or sellers on its platform under the guise of sniffing out counterfeit goods and protecting intellectual property, but conveniently forgetting that its own business model promotes the sale of counterfeits by its goal to sell goods at the lowest price. We also talk about the requirement for all kinds of employees to be constantly connected and have data plans on their phones that constitute a tax on low-wage and gig-economy workers, and how internet connectivity should be treated like right.Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, talks to us about the intersection between cryptocurrencies and corruption, how some lawmakers that have a vested interest in crypto have taken a very lax approach at its regulation, and how this also opens the door to insider trading on this very speculative commodity. We also talk about Guns N’ Bitcoin, a community for the growing movement to ensure an endless source of untraceable firearms.Sara Dady, immigration attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th district, joins us to talk about how the FBI deployed surveillance teams inside Portland protests last year by deploying informants, conducting video surveillance, tailing protesters, what this means for our First Amendment rights and how this could be considered a violation of the Fourth Amendment. We also talk about Proud Boys member Matthew Greene pleading guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote, what this means for the January 6 investigation and revelations that vaccine skeptic Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) owns stock in three major vaccine makers.Behailu Assefa, managing director at ASC Engineering Service, talks to us about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, how it will impact Sudan and Egypt as the Nile River that flows north through both countries is what is to be dammed in Ethiopia, and how we could reach a peaceful solution to this impasse.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

