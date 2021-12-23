https://sputniknews.com/20211223/video-protesters-break-into-government-building-in-french-guadeloupe---reports-1091761492.html

Video: Protesters Break Into Government Building in French Guadeloupe - Reports

Video: Protesters Break Into Government Building in French Guadeloupe - Reports

Protesters against pandemic restrictions broke into a regional council building in the administrative center of the French overseas department of Guadeloupe, the city of Basseterre, local media reported on Thursday.

2021-12-23T22:36+0000

2021-12-23T22:36+0000

2021-12-23T22:36+0000

caribbean

protesters

covid-19

vaccine mandate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091761467_27:0:1890:1048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b586bb2c63eba1768d8ed13beca8be2.jpg

Several hundred people gathered in Basseterre after several associations and movements fighting against compulsory vaccination and sanitation passes called for a protest, La1ere broadcaster said. The crowd moved toward the seat of the regional council and stormed the building, where regional deputies were holding their last plenary session of the year, according to the news.The deputies were reportedly informed about the security breach and evacuated the meeting room before the protesters got there.In November, the local authorities imposed curfew due to the rising violence amid COVID-19 protests.On November 22, French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in Guadeloupe "very explosive" as the territory faced violent protests against sanitary measures and mandatory vaccinations. Following clashes with the police, two officers were injured, and 40 people were arrested. On November 26, a curfew was introduced in another French overseas department, Martinique, to restore order after nightly violent protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

caribbean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

caribbean, protesters, covid-19, vaccine mandate