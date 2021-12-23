Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/us-supreme-court-agrees-to-hear-challenges-to-biden-admin-vaccine-mandates---filing-1091735717.html
US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenges to Biden Admin. Vaccine Mandates - Filing
US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenges to Biden Admin. Vaccine Mandates - Filing
The US Supreme Court agreed to hear lawsuits challenging the Biden administration’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees as well as for healthcare facilities, according to a court order list.
The order, filed on Wednesday, consolidated the lawsuits challenging the vaccine mandates and allotted time for one hour of oral arguments on January 7, 2022.The mandate for big companies with 100 or more workers to require them to vaccinate or test while the healthcare mandate requires workers in facilities that receive government funds to require employees be vaccinated.A US District Court on Monday blocked the enforcement of a separate Biden administration coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors in ten states while the mandate’s legality is worked out in the courts.
US Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Challenges to Biden Admin. Vaccine Mandates - Filing

02:01 GMT 23.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court agreed to hear lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees as well as for healthcare facilities, according to a court order list.
The order, filed on Wednesday, consolidated the lawsuits challenging the vaccine mandates and allotted time for one hour of oral arguments on January 7, 2022.
The mandate for big companies with 100 or more workers to require them to vaccinate or test while the healthcare mandate requires workers in facilities that receive government funds to require employees be vaccinated.
A US District Court on Monday blocked the enforcement of a separate Biden administration coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors in ten states while the mandate's legality is worked out in the courts.
