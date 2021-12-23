https://sputniknews.com/20211223/us-shows-absence-of-constructive-approach-on-russian-diplomatic-property--kremlin-1091735438.html

US Shows Absence of Constructive Approach on Russian Diplomatic Property – Kremlin

US Shows Absence of Constructive Approach on Russian Diplomatic Property – Kremlin

The United States refuses to return the Russian diplomatic property that it has illegally confiscated, and so far Moscow has not seen any constructive approach from Washington on the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2021-12-23T01:55+0000

2021-12-23T01:55+0000

2021-12-23T01:55+0000

us

russia

us diplomacy

kremlin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb6eacd29a0e9d7457faa089722f33.jpg

The US violates international laws by keeping illegally occupied Russian diplomatic property, he stressed, adding that it would rather resume its foreign representation while keeping restrictions on Russia, which is “absolutely impossible.”A row between the United States and Russia over the latter’s diplomatic properties erupted in December 2016, when outgoing US President Barack Obama closed two Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expelled 35 Russian diplomats.In 2017, the administration of President Donald Trump shut down the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, as well as the trade missions in New York City and Washington in response to Moscow's decision to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia.The United States also closed the Russian Consulate in Seattle the following year over allegations that Moscow was involved in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom. State Department officials entered the residence of the Russian consul by breaking all the locks there.Russia said the US actions violate the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations as well as other aspects of international law.

kremlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, us diplomacy, kremlin