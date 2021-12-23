https://sputniknews.com/20211223/us-ready-for-security-talks-with-russia-in-early-january-senior-administration-official-says-1091756858.html

US Ready for Security Talks With Russia in Early January, Senior Administration Official Says

The United States is ready for security talks with Russia in early January, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday.

The United States is ready for security talks with Russia in early January, a senior administration official told reporters on Thursday. Washington hasn't given a substantive answer to the security proposals submitted by Russia last week, and doesn't plan to do so publicly. According to the official, the Biden administration will respond to the suggestions during the upcoming talks.Despite Washington's readiness to hold discussions on the matter, the date and the venue haven't been set yet. The contacts can be made through various formats, including the NATO-Russia Council and OSCE, the official added.The official then said that the US will never agree to some Russian proposals, but there are other areas that Washington "may be able to explore".Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a press briefing that the United States is not ready to agree to the proposals regarding NATO.The statements follow Vladimir Putin's four-hour annual press conference, during which the Russian president demanded that the West give firm guarantees to Moscow that NATO will not expand eastward.Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry laid out two comprehensive draft agreements on security guarantees between Russia, the United States, and NATO."The Parties shall settle all international disputes in their mutual relations by peaceful means and refrain from the use or threat of force in any manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations", one of the proposals suggests.Under the draft proposal, Russia and NATO will "exercise restraint in military planning and conducting exercises to reduce risks of eventual dangerous situations in accordance with their obligations under international law, including those set out in intergovernmental agreements on the prevention of incidents at sea outside territorial waters and in the airspace above, as well as in intergovernmental agreements on the prevention of dangerous military activities".The proposals also stipulate the creation of "hotlines" for emergency contacts between the parties.In the drafts, Russia also suggests that the US commit to not setting up military bases in ex-Soviet republics that are not NATO members and refrain from further expansion of the alliance to the east.The draft agreement also obliges Moscow and Washington to not seek to use the territory of other states "with a view to preparing or carrying out an armed attack against the other Party or other actions affecting core security interests of the other Party".The security proposals were made public amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West along with Ukraine over claims that the Russian side has been building up its military at the Ukrainian border.Russia has also been accused of planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow has strongly denied these allegations, describing them as "absurd" and stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its own territory and at its own discretion. The Kremlin has, in turn, stressed that Kiev is violating the Minsk agreements and deliberately escalating tensions in the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

