UK’s Energy Bills Could Increase by 50% in 2022

UK energy chief executive Emma Pinchbeck on Thursday warned that customers could be faced with energy bills up to 50% higher next year unless the government intervenes to address soaring wholesale global gas prices.

2021-12-23

She said the UK government should follow the example of other European governments that have cut taxes and asked large users from the industrial and commercial sectors to reduce demand in order to ease the impact on the domestic sector.The UK’s price cap on energy bills stops suppliers from immediately passing those costs on to their customers, but on 1 October, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets set a record cap of £1,277 ($1,714).Despite the cap price increase, which is expected to go even higher on 1 April, more than 20 large and small energy companies have been forced out of the market in the UK, forcing the regulator to find new suppliers for over 2 million households.

