UK's Energy Bills Could Increase by 50% in 2022
UK energy chief executive Emma Pinchbeck on Thursday warned that customers could be faced with energy bills up to 50% higher next year unless the government intervenes to address soaring wholesale global gas prices.
2021-12-23T13:54+0000
2021-12-23T13:54+0000
energy
gas
gas prices
uk
She said the UK government should follow the example of other European governments that have cut taxes and asked large users from the industrial and commercial sectors to reduce demand in order to ease the impact on the domestic sector.The UK’s price cap on energy bills stops suppliers from immediately passing those costs on to their customers, but on 1 October, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets set a record cap of £1,277 ($1,714).Despite the cap price increase, which is expected to go even higher on 1 April, more than 20 large and small energy companies have been forced out of the market in the UK, forcing the regulator to find new suppliers for over 2 million households.
When Greta's and Al's global warming really kicks in, it should be 100%.. like this.. Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is the highest it’s been in nine years, increasing more than 30% from last year, while the Antarctic’s level is well above normal. Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased” more than 77,000 square miles. That’s according to the Ocean and Sea Ice Satellite Application Facility’s High Latitude Processing Center. The Antarctic interior recorded its coldest April-to-September this year since records began in 1957. According to the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC), the average temperature at the US Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station was minus 60.9ºC for the six months. It was also the station’s second coldest winter (June, July and August) on record, with an average seasonal temperature of minus 62.9ºC. This was an extraordinary 3.4ºC below the long-term average (1881-2010) for winter.
energy, gas, gas prices, uk

13:54 GMT 23.12.2021
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK energy chief executive Emma Pinchbeck on Thursday warned that customers could be faced with energy bills up to 50% higher next year unless the government intervenes to address soaring wholesale global gas prices.

“It's looking pretty serious for the spring. Domestic energy bills are going to go up 45-50%,” the head of the trade body told BBC Radio 4's Today program.

She said the UK government should follow the example of other European governments that have cut taxes and asked large users from the industrial and commercial sectors to reduce demand in order to ease the impact on the domestic sector.
“We are asking our Treasury to intervene as other governments have. When it comes to bills, it's worth remembering that less than a fifth is in the control of suppliers,” Pinchbeck said.

The UK’s price cap on energy bills stops suppliers from immediately passing those costs on to their customers, but on 1 October, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets set a record cap of £1,277 ($1,714).
Despite the cap price increase, which is expected to go even higher on 1 April, more than 20 large and small energy companies have been forced out of the market in the UK, forcing the regulator to find new suppliers for over 2 million households.
Popular comments
When Greta's and Al's global warming really kicks in, it should be 100%.. like this.. Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is the highest it’s been in nine years, increasing more than 30% from last year, while the Antarctic’s level is well above normal. Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased” more than 77,000 square miles. That’s according to the Ocean and Sea Ice Satellite Application Facility’s High Latitude Processing Center. The Antarctic interior recorded its coldest April-to-September this year since records began in 1957. According to the US National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC), the average temperature at the US Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station was minus 60.9ºC for the six months. It was also the station’s second coldest winter (June, July and August) on record, with an average seasonal temperature of minus 62.9ºC. This was an extraordinary 3.4ºC below the long-term average (1881-2010) for winter.
Thomas Turk
23 December, 17:14 GMT
