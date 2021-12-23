https://sputniknews.com/20211223/uk-labour-party-calls-for-more-clarity-over-possible-further-covid-19-restrictions-1091749002.html

UK Labour lawmaker and shadow culture minister, Lucy Powell, on Thursday asked the government for "more clarity" over what data it is looking at regarding further possible COVID-19 social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has already implemented a so-called Plan B that encourages people to work from home whenever possible and imposes mandatory face coverings on public transport, in shops and other indoor spaces, among other measures, said on Tuesday that based on the data available, no further restrictions would be implemented before Christmas.The UK has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and on Wednesday daily positive cases exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

