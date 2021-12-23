Registration was successful!
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
UK Labour Party Calls for 'More Clarity' Over Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions
UK Labour lawmaker and shadow culture minister, Lucy Powell, on Thursday asked the government for "more clarity" over what data it is looking at regarding further possible COVID-19 social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.
2021-12-23T12:17+0000
2021-12-23T12:32+0000
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has already implemented a so-called Plan B that encourages people to work from home whenever possible and imposes mandatory face coverings on public transport, in shops and other indoor spaces, among other measures, said on Tuesday that based on the data available, no further restrictions would be implemented before Christmas.The UK has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and on Wednesday daily positive cases exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.
Haven’t they got any Xmas shopping to do ? The clarification is staring em in the face.
12:17 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 12:32 GMT 23.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Toby Melville
© REUTERS / Toby Melville
© REUTERS / Toby Melville
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Labour lawmaker and shadow culture minister, Lucy Powell, on Thursday asked the government for "more clarity" over what data it is looking at regarding further possible COVID-19 social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

"What we would like to see, and I think a lot of the public would like to see, and certainly businesses and those in the live event sector … would like to see, is more clarity around what data points the government is looking at", Powell told Sky News.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has already implemented a so-called Plan B that encourages people to work from home whenever possible and imposes mandatory face coverings on public transport, in shops and other indoor spaces, among other measures, said on Tuesday that based on the data available, no further restrictions would be implemented before Christmas.
The UK has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and on Wednesday daily positive cases exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.
Haven’t they got any Xmas shopping to do ? The clarification is staring em in the face.
Tom One
23 December, 15:42 GMT
