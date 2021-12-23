https://sputniknews.com/20211223/trump-reportedly-asks-supreme-court-to-block-release-of-his-white-house-records-to-jan-6-panel-1091757123.html

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel

Former President Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court in a final bid to block his presidential records from being delivered to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol by his supporters.

2021-12-23T17:02+0000

2021-12-23T17:02+0000

2021-12-23T17:27+0000

us

donald trump

records

us supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091757123.jpg?1640280431

In a massive 195-page filing laying out his case, Trump petitioned the high court for a writ of certiorari on Thursday, asking it to consider "whether the Committee’s records request violates the Constitution or laws of the United States entitling President Trump to a preliminary injunction prohibiting production of the records to the Committee."For months, Trump has been fighting the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol through the courts, attempting to stop the Democrat-run probe from getting ahold of his files kept in the US National Archives by arguing they're protected by executive privilege. Most recently, a District of Columbia federal court struck down his latest motion earlier this month.However, it's not just Trump's records the committee wants: dozens of Trump affiliates and former staffers have also been subpoenaed for their testimony and various records, including phone records. Many have refused to cooperate and been held in contempt of Congress, including far-right ideologue and former chief adviser to Trump, Steve Bannon, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.Earlier this week, Alex Jones, host of the far-right website InfoWars, and Michael Flynn, a retired US Army general who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser before later becoming a cheerleader for the Qanon conspiracy theory, both filed their own lawsuits, attempting to dodge the committee's subpoenas of their phone records.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

us, donald trump, records, us supreme court