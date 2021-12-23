Registration was successful!
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
Former President Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court in a final bid to block his presidential records from being delivered to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol by his supporters.
In a massive 195-page filing laying out his case, Trump petitioned the high court for a writ of certiorari on Thursday, asking it to consider "whether the Committee’s records request violates the Constitution or laws of the United States entitling President Trump to a preliminary injunction prohibiting production of the records to the Committee."For months, Trump has been fighting the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol through the courts, attempting to stop the Democrat-run probe from getting ahold of his files kept in the US National Archives by arguing they're protected by executive privilege. Most recently, a District of Columbia federal court struck down his latest motion earlier this month.However, it's not just Trump's records the committee wants: dozens of Trump affiliates and former staffers have also been subpoenaed for their testimony and various records, including phone records. Many have refused to cooperate and been held in contempt of Congress, including far-right ideologue and former chief adviser to Trump, Steve Bannon, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.Earlier this week, Alex Jones, host of the far-right website InfoWars, and Michael Flynn, a retired US Army general who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser before later becoming a cheerleader for the Qanon conspiracy theory, both filed their own lawsuits, attempting to dodge the committee's subpoenas of their phone records.
us, donald trump, records, us supreme court

17:02 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 17:27 GMT 23.12.2021)
Morgan Artyukhina
Former US President Donald Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court in a final bid to block his presidential records from being delivered to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol by his supporters.
In a massive 195-page filing laying out his case, Trump petitioned the high court for a writ of certiorari on Thursday, asking it to consider "whether the Committee’s records request violates the Constitution or laws of the United States entitling President Trump to a preliminary injunction prohibiting production of the records to the Committee."
For months, Trump has been fighting the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol through the courts, attempting to stop the Democrat-run probe from getting ahold of his files kept in the US National Archives by arguing they're protected by executive privilege. Most recently, a District of Columbia federal court struck down his latest motion earlier this month.
However, it's not just Trump's records the committee wants: dozens of Trump affiliates and former staffers have also been subpoenaed for their testimony and various records, including phone records. Many have refused to cooperate and been held in contempt of Congress, including far-right ideologue and former chief adviser to Trump, Steve Bannon, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Earlier this week, Alex Jones, host of the far-right website InfoWars, and Michael Flynn, a retired US Army general who briefly served as Trump's national security adviser before later becoming a cheerleader for the Qanon conspiracy theory, both filed their own lawsuits, attempting to dodge the committee's subpoenas of their phone records.
