S Korean Drama 'Kingdom' Soon to Become Mobile Game

S Korean Drama 'Kingdom' Soon to Become Mobile Game

Local game developer - Supercent - has signed an agreement with production company 'Astory' of the hit zombie series and will present the hyper-casual game...

Korean screen dramas and other forms of entertainment - otherwise known as K-Content - are carrying on their inexorable global roll-out as one of the biggest South Korean developers of mobile games, Supercent, is about to turn popular K-Drama into an easy-to-play game, according to remarks made by the company's chief executive, Gong Jun-shik, earlier this month to media sources.Plan to launch 'Kingdom: K-Drama Challenge' on the mobile is part of Supercent's strategy to attract domestic and foreign fans of K-Drama and make a splash in the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as during the COVID-19 pandemic there was a tremendous explosion in the use of mobile and computer games. In particular, the company believes that hyper-casual games are the next level of expanding on the global market since they are easy to play and applicable to any age. The development period is also shorter than other genres. Kingdom is a Netflix original drama released in 2019, and written by Kim Eun-hee. This zombie mystery thriller is a precursor of the phenomenal hit drama 'Squid Game' and set in the Joseon Dynasty with a lot of intense and interesting twists that captured the audience.The first seasons is available on Netflix, including a special 92-minute episode, titled 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North', released in July 2021. A second special episode on the Crown Prince is scheduled for release in 2023.

