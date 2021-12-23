Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/s-korean-drama-kingdom-soon-to-become-mobile-game-1091814192.html
S Korean Drama 'Kingdom' Soon to Become Mobile Game
S Korean Drama 'Kingdom' Soon to Become Mobile Game
Local game developer - Supercent - has signed an agreement with production company 'Astory' of the hit zombie series and will present the hyper-casual game... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T17:39+0000
2021-12-26T17:40+0000
south korea
netflix
k-dramas
mobile games
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080359078_0:157:3084:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_ffe2857e0e3bfcb6f1604d0e18ea27a0.jpg
Korean screen dramas and other forms of entertainment - otherwise known as K-Content - are carrying on their inexorable global roll-out as one of the biggest South Korean developers of mobile games, Supercent, is about to turn popular K-Drama into an easy-to-play game, according to remarks made by the company's chief executive, Gong Jun-shik, earlier this month to media sources.Plan to launch 'Kingdom: K-Drama Challenge' on the mobile is part of Supercent's strategy to attract domestic and foreign fans of K-Drama and make a splash in the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as during the COVID-19 pandemic there was a tremendous explosion in the use of mobile and computer games. In particular, the company believes that hyper-casual games are the next level of expanding on the global market since they are easy to play and applicable to any age. The development period is also shorter than other genres. Kingdom is a Netflix original drama released in 2019, and written by Kim Eun-hee. This zombie mystery thriller is a precursor of the phenomenal hit drama 'Squid Game' and set in the Joseon Dynasty with a lot of intense and interesting twists that captured the audience.The first seasons is available on Netflix, including a special 92-minute episode, titled 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North', released in July 2021. A second special episode on the Crown Prince is scheduled for release in 2023.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080359078_178:0:2907:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4071042d76ac099073a15ff97767e16b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, netflix, k-dramas, mobile games

S Korean Drama 'Kingdom' Soon to Become Mobile Game

17:39 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 17:40 GMT 26.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.Indian children play online game PUBG on their mobile phones sitting on stairs outside their house in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 5, 2019.
Indian children play online game PUBG on their mobile phones sitting on stairs outside their house in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 5, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.
Subscribe
Martha Yiling - Sputnik International
Martha Yiling
All materials
Local game developer - Supercent - has signed an agreement with production company 'Astory' of the hit zombie series and will present the hyper-casual game within the first quarter of the coming year.
Korean screen dramas and other forms of entertainment - otherwise known as K-Content - are carrying on their inexorable global roll-out as one of the biggest South Korean developers of mobile games, Supercent, is about to turn popular K-Drama into an easy-to-play game, according to remarks made by the company's chief executive, Gong Jun-shik, earlier this month to media sources.
Plan to launch 'Kingdom: K-Drama Challenge' on the mobile is part of Supercent's strategy to attract domestic and foreign fans of K-Drama and make a splash in the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as during the COVID-19 pandemic there was a tremendous explosion in the use of mobile and computer games.
In particular, the company believes that hyper-casual games are the next level of expanding on the global market since they are easy to play and applicable to any age. The development period is also shorter than other genres.
Kingdom is a Netflix original drama released in 2019, and written by Kim Eun-hee. This zombie mystery thriller is a precursor of the phenomenal hit drama 'Squid Game' and set in the Joseon Dynasty with a lot of intense and interesting twists that captured the audience.
The first seasons is available on Netflix, including a special 92-minute episode, titled 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North', released in July 2021. A second special episode on the Crown Prince is scheduled for release in 2023.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:38 GMT'You'd Have to Kill Me First': Jordan Peterson Slams Justin Trudeau's Call for Vaccination
18:25 GMTTrump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail if Capitol Riot Probe Slaps Him With Obstruction
18:14 GMTIsrael Approves Plan to Double Population in Occupied Golan Heights
17:20 GMTTop US Epidemiologist Fears Omicron May Overwhelm Hospitals
17:15 GMT'Can't Believe You Are Supporting Israel': Miss Universe Triggers Backlash With Instagram Post
16:58 GMTUK Media Laments ‘Calamitous Erosion’ of US Influence in 2021, Predicts Even Gloomier 2022
16:36 GMT'Conscience of His Generation': Tributes Pour In On Death of South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu
16:00 GMTNew Research Suggests Coronavirus Lingers Throughout Body, Brain for Months
15:40 GMTClip Shows Iranian Missile Attack on Target That Looks Suspiciously Similar to Israeli Nuclear Plant
14:48 GMT'Photo Bomber': US B-2 Spirit Stealth Aircraft 'Unmasked' on Google Maps
14:42 GMTFrench Slightly Less Proud to Be European Than Germans, Italians, Poll Shows
14:06 GMTParalysed American Writes Tweet Using Thought Alone
13:52 GMTChinese Astronauts of Shenzhou-13 Mission Conduct Second Spacewalk, State Media Reports
13:49 GMTVP Kamala Harris Faces Plummeting Ratings Amid Intense Scrutiny as ‘Second-In-Command’
13:31 GMTEU Accuses Russia of Multi-Billion-Euro Violations of WTO Rules
13:11 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Bennett Self-Isolates as His Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19
13:05 GMTLG Electronics is Up to Develop 6G Technology
12:27 GMTCanada’s Trudeau Urges Western States to 'Stand Strong' Against China So It ‘Can’t Play Angles’
12:27 GMTRussia's Missile Launch May Make Notes to West 'More Convincing', Kremlin Spokesman Says
12:09 GMTDoctor Gets 'Interrogated', Loses Job After Removing 'Large Missile-Shaped' Object From Man's Rectum