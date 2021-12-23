https://sputniknews.com/20211223/russian-president-vladimir-putin-holds-2021-end-of-year-press-conference-1091739829.html

Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference

This event is the first live press conference held by the Russian president since the beginning of the pandemic, and several limitations are in place to avoid spreading the coronavirus infection.

Sputnik is live from Moscow, as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual press conference, addressing the issues of the outgoing year and answering questions from the press.Putin has held press events every year since 2001, when he was serving his first presidential term. In 2020, the press conference was held via video link for the first time due to anti-pandemic restrictions, while this year it returns to its usual format. However, the number of journalists attending the presser has been limited to around 500.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

