Rosatom Plans to Begin Producing Nuclear Fuel for China's Fast-Neutron Reactor in 2022

"Rosatom is fully prepared to provide CFR-600 with nuclear fuel. The batch production of fuel pellets has already started. In 2022, Elemash plant will begin fabrication of CFR-600 fuel assemblies, as well as reactor control and protection assemblies, for the first commercial supply to China. This project further enhances the development of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle", Oleg Grigoryev, the senior vice president for commerce and international business at TVEL, said in a statement.