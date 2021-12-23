Registration was successful!
Rosatom Plans to Begin Producing Nuclear Fuel for China's Fast-Neutron Reactor in 2022
Rosatom Plans to Begin Producing Nuclear Fuel for China's Fast-Neutron Reactor in 2022
The Russian nuclear industry will begin producing nuclear fuel for China's power unit equipped with a CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor in 2022, TVEL, a part of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Thursday.
2021-12-23T15:13+0000
2021-12-29T11:37+0000
15:13 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 29.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian nuclear industry will begin producing nuclear fuel for China's power unit equipped with a CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor in 2022, TVEL, a part of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Thursday.

"Rosatom is fully prepared to provide CFR-600 with nuclear fuel. The batch production of fuel pellets has already started. In 2022, Elemash plant will begin fabrication of CFR-600 fuel assemblies, as well as reactor control and protection assemblies, for the first commercial supply to China. This project further enhances the development of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle", Oleg Grigoryev, the senior vice president for commerce and international business at TVEL, said in a statement.

