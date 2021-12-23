Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/priti-patel-condemns-anti-semitic-attack-in-london-where-suspect-was-looking-for-a-jew-to-kill-1091758222.html
Priti Patel Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in London Where Suspect Was 'Looking for a Jew to Kill'
Priti Patel Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in London Where Suspect Was 'Looking for a Jew to Kill'
Priti Patel on Thursday condemned a "seriously disturbing" anti-Semitic attack in north London, and said she was in close contact with the Metropolitan Police and a charity protecting the Jewish community in the UK.
2021-12-23T17:45+0000
2021-12-23T17:46+0000
attack
uk
antisemitism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083082677_0:0:2381:1339_1920x0_80_0_0_24d728a65b90484e0bdfc2ffe489e78c.jpg
"Seriously disturbing antisemitic incident in north London. I will remain in close contact with @metpoliceuk and @CST_UK [Community Security Trust] as the investigation progresses and I would urge anyone with info to contact the police immediately," Patel wrote on her official Twitter account.The London police have released a CCTV image of a man they said they need to speak with in connection with a hate crime outside an overground train station in Camden on 2 December.The victim – a man in his twenties – was approached by the suspect, who made anti-Semitic comments after damaging a display that had been raised to celebrate Chanukah.The Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement that the alleged assailant told the victim that he was "looking for a Jew to kill" before leaving the scene.The campaign group also claimed that the police faced criticism for their initially slow response to the attack, but that the investigation has been upgraded following intervention by the Community Security Trust (CST), a British charity whose purpose is to provide safety, security, and advice to the Jewish community in the United Kingdom.
She is full of BS. Patel is an anti-Muslims Hindutva bought and owned by the Jews and Israel. What is the evidence? And why she did not act the same when Muslims are murdered?
2
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083082677_0:0:2381:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_8222d224928ea21ade80f6a5ab617b47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
attack, uk, antisemitism

Priti Patel Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in London Where Suspect Was 'Looking for a Jew to Kill'

17:45 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 17:46 GMT 23.12.2021)
© REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBCBritain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© REUTERS / JEFF OVERS/BBC
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday condemned a "seriously disturbing" anti-Semitic attack in north London, and said she was in close contact with the Metropolitan Police and a charity protecting the Jewish community in the UK.
"Seriously disturbing antisemitic incident in north London. I will remain in close contact with @metpoliceuk and @CST_UK [Community Security Trust] as the investigation progresses and I would urge anyone with info to contact the police immediately," Patel wrote on her official Twitter account.
The London police have released a CCTV image of a man they said they need to speak with in connection with a hate crime outside an overground train station in Camden on 2 December.
The victim – a man in his twenties – was approached by the suspect, who made anti-Semitic comments after damaging a display that had been raised to celebrate Chanukah.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement that the alleged assailant told the victim that he was "looking for a Jew to kill" before leaving the scene.
The campaign group also claimed that the police faced criticism for their initially slow response to the attack, but that the investigation has been upgraded following intervention by the Community Security Trust (CST), a British charity whose purpose is to provide safety, security, and advice to the Jewish community in the United Kingdom.
242000
Discuss
Popular comments
She is full of BS. Patel is an anti-Muslims Hindutva bought and owned by the Jews and Israel. What is the evidence? And why she did not act the same when Muslims are murdered?
HHess
23 December, 20:51 GMT2
210000
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through inscription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a Whatsapp SMS +12143027366 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dysfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukaemia , fibrosis 
vavera andrea
23 December, 21:56 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:06 GMT'Russia is Back': Moscow Won't Back Down, Ending Era of NATO Expansion is Possible, Observers Say
18:40 GMTRecord 122,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Arrive in US Shelters in 2021, Reports Say
18:10 GMTKamala Harris Believes Her Media Coverage Would Be Better If She Were a White Man - Report
17:45 GMTPriti Patel Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in London Where Suspect Was 'Looking for a Jew to Kill'
17:40 GMTNepal's Ex-PM Adviser: Accepting US' MCC Grant 'Crucial', Kathmandu Won’t Do Anything to Upset China
17:02 GMTTrump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
16:51 GMTStoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand
16:42 GMTUS Ready for Security Talks With Russia in Early January, Senior Administration Official Says
16:25 GMTPentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour
16:23 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Ban Imports from China's Xinjiang Into Law
16:19 GMTTesla Owner Blows Up Car With Elon Musk Effigy Inside to Protest High Cost of Repairs - Video
16:10 GMTIntel Apologises in China Over Xinjiang Supplier Advice
16:09 GMTFrance's Macron, Italy's Draghi Call for Fiscal Reforms in the EU on Path to COVID Recovery
16:08 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years
16:04 GMT'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
15:55 GMTIndian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh
15:40 GMTUS Intel Claims Saudi Arabia Is Building Its Own Ballistic Missiles With China - Report
15:28 GMTJapan to Allow Autonomous Driving Services in Certain Areas, Reports Say
15:28 GMTTaliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks
15:20 GMTBoth Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says