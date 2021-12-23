https://sputniknews.com/20211223/pentagon-says-seven-staff-members-tested-positive-for-covid-19-after-base-tour-1091756631.html

Pentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least seven staff members who travelled with Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks to Hawaii last week have tested positive for...

Deputy Secretary Hicks and members of her personal staff have tested negative, Kirby added.On 14-15 December, Hicks visited the Department of Defence sites in Hawaii and met with the US Indo-Pacific Command to discuss the US strategy in the region.The news comes as the United States is experiencing a new surge in COVID-19-related infections, hospitalizations and deaths amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the CDC said the number of new coronavirus cases was up by a quarter as compared to last week and reached nearly 150,000 per day.

