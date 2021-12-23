Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/pentagon-says-seven-staff-members-tested-positive-for-covid-19-after-base-tour-1091756631.html
Pentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour
Pentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least seven staff members who travelled with Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks to Hawaii last week have tested positive for... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T16:25+0000
2021-12-23T16:25+0000
us
pentagon
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091522874_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c24a4be46cf464683c8e56d80b1d609.jpg
Deputy Secretary Hicks and members of her personal staff have tested negative, Kirby added.On 14-15 December, Hicks visited the Department of Defence sites in Hawaii and met with the US Indo-Pacific Command to discuss the US strategy in the region.The news comes as the United States is experiencing a new surge in COVID-19-related infections, hospitalizations and deaths amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the CDC said the number of new coronavirus cases was up by a quarter as compared to last week and reached nearly 150,000 per day.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091522874_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f46700455370362733c2024e35103e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pentagon, coronavirus, covid-19

Pentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour

16:25 GMT 23.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRIPeople queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021
People queue for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least seven staff members who travelled with Deputy Defence Secretary Kathleen Hicks to Hawaii last week have tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantined at the moment, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Seven members of the travelling and advance staff who accompanied Deputy Secretary Hicks on her domestic trip last week have tested positive for COVID-19," Kirby said in a statement. "All staff members who tested positive are quarantined, in keeping with CDC guidelines."

Deputy Secretary Hicks and members of her personal staff have tested negative, Kirby added.
On 14-15 December, Hicks visited the Department of Defence sites in Hawaii and met with the US Indo-Pacific Command to discuss the US strategy in the region.
The news comes as the United States is experiencing a new surge in COVID-19-related infections, hospitalizations and deaths amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the CDC said the number of new coronavirus cases was up by a quarter as compared to last week and reached nearly 150,000 per day.
800100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:02 GMTTrump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
16:51 GMTStoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand
16:42 GMTUS Ready for Security Talks With Russia in Early January, Senior Administration Official Says
16:25 GMTPentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour
16:23 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Ban Imports from China's Xinjiang Into Law
16:19 GMTTesla Owner Blows Up Car With Elon Musk Effigy Inside to Protest High Cost of Repairs - Video
16:10 GMTIntel Apologises in China Over Xinjiang Supplier Advice
16:09 GMTFrance's Macron, Italy's Draghi Call for Fiscal Reforms in the EU on Path to COVID Recovery
16:08 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years
16:04 GMT'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
15:55 GMTIndian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh
15:40 GMTUS Intel Claims Saudi Arabia Is Building Its Own Ballistic Missiles With China - Report
15:28 GMTJapan to Allow Autonomous Driving Services in Certain Areas, Reports Say
15:28 GMTTaliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks
15:20 GMTBoth Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says
15:13 GMTIsraeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vandalism at Christian Sites
15:05 GMTDelhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India
15:03 GMTHong Kong Scientists Say Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Effective Against Omicron Variant
14:59 GMTBelgium Confirms Decision to Stop Nuclear Power Reactors by 2025, Reports Say
14:48 GMTEmbattled Actor James Franco Admits He Slept With Students as He Opens Up About Sex Addiction