Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/no-new-friends-in-biden-world-junior-white-house-staffers-feeling-gloomy-isolated-at-work-1091755101.html
'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
Politico has quoted several unnamed junior White House staffers as saying that they were “feeling gloomy” about their work environment
2021-12-23T16:04+0000
2021-12-23T16:15+0000
joe biden
us
white house
staff
team
kamala harris
management
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091749109_0:0:2806:1578_1920x0_80_0_0_b913c736d8fac6f68c4b7da6343a8d51.jpg
Politico has quoted several unnamed junior White House staffers as saying that they were “feeling gloomy” about their work environment.They singled out an alleged lack of “camaraderie” and team spirit at the White House, which the staffers attributed to working from home and Biden's management personnel. According to the sources, POTUS is surrounded by a circle of “longtime” advisers who stick to the “no new friends in Biden world” mantra, something that has made junior employees feel isolated.The staff members also told Politico that they were unhappy over being excluded from the usual perks such as being able to attend tours of the White House Christmas decorations and the pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey.The sources insisted that most White House employees could only attend the 4 July celebrations if they worked as “unpaid volunteers staffing the event”.As for attendance at the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning, the Christmas tree lighting, and tours of Christmas decorations, this was reportedly doled out via a lottery system, leaving out many White House aides.The aide claimed that they had “D.C. friends” who ask them whether they “wanted to grab coffee after they attended”.“Meanwhile, we work here, and most of us haven't worked here before or stepped foot into the White House”, the staffer added.The White House has not yet commented on the claims, which came after Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed as a “bully” in an expose published by The Washington Post earlier this month.The newspaper cited unnamed staffers as revealing Harris’ alleged “soul-destroying” management style, with one source claiming that the vice president fails to read briefing materials, and then lashes out at others when she’s unprepared.“Who are the next talented people you’re going to bring in and burn through and then have [them] pretend they’re retiring for positive reasons?” former Harris aide Gil Duran, for her part, told the WaPo, in an apparent reference to the vice president and four of her staff members who have quit in recent weeks.
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/half-us-voters-doubt-biden-in-good-enough-mental-physical-health-to-perform-his-duties-1090808633.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210702/maybe-she-shouldnt-be-heir-apparent-harris-reportedly-in-wh-dem-crosshairs-amid-staff-backlash-1083294893.html
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/17/1091749109_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cac0e6fe2723258ae6d5dea72d5cefb0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white house, staff, team, kamala harris, management

'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work

16:04 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 16:15 GMT 23.12.2021)
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this month, Vice President Kamala Harris was bashed as a “bully” by some of her staffers in a Washington Post expose, which focused on the 57-year-old’s “soul-destroying” management style.
Politico has quoted several unnamed junior White House staffers as saying that they were “feeling gloomy” about their work environment.
They singled out an alleged lack of “camaraderie” and team spirit at the White House, which the staffers attributed to working from home and Biden's management personnel.
“It's also hypocritical and ironic that a president whose brand is built on empathy and family has staff policies that fly in the face of that brand. It's not a good look, and it's emblematic of how this place runs”, one of the staffers argued.
According to the sources, POTUS is surrounded by a circle of “longtime” advisers who stick to the “no new friends in Biden world” mantra, something that has made junior employees feel isolated.
One staffer argued that “a lot of the natural coordination that happens in a typically functioning White House has been lost, and there has been no proactive effort to make up for it through intentional team building”.
The staff members also told Politico that they were unhappy over being excluded from the usual perks such as being able to attend tours of the White House Christmas decorations and the pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkey.
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
Half of US Voters Doubt Biden in Good Enough Mental, Physical Health to Perform His Duties
17 November, 17:18 GMT
The sources insisted that most White House employees could only attend the 4 July celebrations if they worked as “unpaid volunteers staffing the event”.
As for attendance at the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning, the Christmas tree lighting, and tours of Christmas decorations, this was reportedly doled out via a lottery system, leaving out many White House aides.
“No one expects business as usual during the [COVID-19] pandemic, but it's beyond demoralising, it's insulting — especially when you see DNC [Democratic National Committee] and Hill staff and other D.C. types get invited”, one White House aide asserted.
The aide claimed that they had “D.C. friends” who ask them whether they “wanted to grab coffee after they attended”.
“Meanwhile, we work here, and most of us haven't worked here before or stepped foot into the White House”, the staffer added.
The White House has not yet commented on the claims, which came after Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed as a “bully” in an expose published by The Washington Post earlier this month.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a press conference at El Paso International Airport, on June 25, 2021 in El Paso, Texas. - Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, visited a Customs and Border Protection processing facility, and met with advocates and NGOs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2021
'Maybe She Shouldn't Be Heir Apparent': Harris Reportedly in WH, Dem Crosshairs Amid Staff Backlash
2 July, 21:34 GMT
The newspaper cited unnamed staffers as revealing Harris’ alleged “soul-destroying” management style, with one source claiming that the vice president fails to read briefing materials, and then lashes out at others when she’s unprepared.
“Who are the next talented people you’re going to bring in and burn through and then have [them] pretend they’re retiring for positive reasons?” former Harris aide Gil Duran, for her part, told the WaPo, in an apparent reference to the vice president and four of her staff members who have quit in recent weeks.
105110
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:02 GMTTrump Asks Supreme Court to Block Release of His White House Records to Jan. 6 Panel
16:51 GMTStoltenberg Claims NATO Never Promised Not to Expand
16:42 GMTUS Ready for Security Talks With Russia in Early January, Senior Administration Official Says
16:25 GMTPentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour
16:23 GMTBiden Signs Bill to Ban Imports from China's Xinjiang Into Law
16:19 GMTTesla Owner Blows Up Car With Elon Musk Effigy Inside to Protest High Cost of Repairs - Video
16:10 GMTIntel Apologises in China Over Xinjiang Supplier Advice
16:09 GMTFrance's Macron, Italy's Draghi Call for Fiscal Reforms in the EU on Path to COVID Recovery
16:08 GMTUS Consumer Prices Up 5.7% in Year to November, Fastest Gain in 39 Years
16:04 GMT'No New Friends in Biden World': Junior White House Staffers 'Feeling Gloomy, Isolated' at Work
15:55 GMTIndian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh
15:40 GMTUS Intel Claims Saudi Arabia Is Building Its Own Ballistic Missiles With China - Report
15:28 GMTJapan to Allow Autonomous Driving Services in Certain Areas, Reports Say
15:28 GMTTaliban Reportedly Halted Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan for Past Two Weeks
15:20 GMTBoth Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says
15:13 GMTIsraeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vandalism at Christian Sites
15:05 GMTDelhi Chief Braces for 100,000 COVID-19 Cases Daily as Omicron Spreads Through India
15:03 GMTHong Kong Scientists Say Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Effective Against Omicron Variant
14:59 GMTBelgium Confirms Decision to Stop Nuclear Power Reactors by 2025, Reports Say
14:48 GMTEmbattled Actor James Franco Admits He Slept With Students as He Opens Up About Sex Addiction