Murmansk Region Creates New Tourist Attractions, Governor Says

Tourism has become increasingly important to the region’s economy. In two years the income from the tourist industry amounted to more $67 million. The number of tour operators is growing as well – currently, there are more than 50 of them.He explained that the biggest site, which will be opened as soon as next spring, is the recreation zone for tourists Valla-Tunturi’, situated on Sredny and Rybachy peninsulas. The site will be a part of the main attractions of the Kola Peninsula, including skiing, mountain tourism as well as industrial, cultural and cruise tourism. Investment in the project will amount to $380 million, creating 800 jobs.He added that for the New Year’s holidays almost all places in hotels had been already booked. The authorities expect at least 20,000 tourists. In total, more than 350,000 people have visited the area in nine months this year - the same amount it gets in a normal year.

