Murmansk Region Creates New Tourist Attractions, Governor Says
11:40 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 23.12.2021)
Vacationers on the northern slope of Mount Haykuaivenchorr ski resort "Big Woodyavr" in the Murmansk region
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov/
Moscow (Sputnik) - Murmansk Oblast plans to launch new attractions for Russian and foreign tourists in the near future. New facilities will be opened including in Pechenga, the border region with Norway, according to an announcement from the governor of Murmansk Oblast Andrey Chibis informs.
Tourism has become increasingly important to the region’s economy. In two years the income from the tourist industry amounted to more $67 million. The number of tour operators is growing as well – currently, there are more than 50 of them.
“Before the pandemic, we had a very large flow of foreign tourists, primarily from Asia. Since the closure of the border, the tourism sector had to shift towards domestic tourism, which has resulted in new economic conditions... We continue to develop the infrastructure to attract tourists, and expect new tourists to come when the borders are opened,” Chibis said.
He explained that the biggest site, which will be opened as soon as next spring, is the recreation zone for tourists Valla-Tunturi’, situated on Sredny and Rybachy peninsulas. The site will be a part of the main attractions of the Kola Peninsula, including skiing, mountain tourism as well as industrial, cultural and cruise tourism. Investment in the project will amount to $380 million, creating 800 jobs.
The northern lights in the Murmansk Oblast, Russia
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov/
“We would like the region to have new attractions for foreign tourists. For example, the closed melting plant in Nikel on the border with Norway could become such a place of attraction. Currently, we are negotiating this idea with the company ‘Nornickel’," Chibis said.
He added that for the New Year’s holidays almost all places in hotels had been already booked. The authorities expect at least 20,000 tourists. In total, more than 350,000 people have visited the area in nine months this year - the same amount it gets in a normal year.
“The increase in the tourist traffic requires new infrastructure to be built. A new terminal at Murmansk airport will be built in 2023. A new panoramic restaurant at a height of more than 700 meters has been opened this year", Chibis added.