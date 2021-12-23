Registration was successful!
Israeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vandalism at Christian Sites
Israeli Police Say Probing Every Incident of Vandalism at Christian Sites
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Israeli police told Sputnik on Thursday that they investigate every complaint of damage to Christian sites in Jerusalem and other... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
Law enforcement will continue to make efforts to ensure the security of holy places and all worshipers, the police added.Christian leaders in Israel have repeatedly lamented the inability of local officials to curb attacks by radical groups on priests and religious sites, putting the Christian community under threat. Earlier this month, heads of churches in Jerusalem issued a joint statement warning of danger to Christians from radical groups who desecrate and vandalise holy sites and target religious workers.
15:13 GMT 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserIn this Tuesday Dec. 10, 2013 photograph, a crucifix is seen in the St. Jerome's Cave underneath the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
In this Tuesday Dec. 10, 2013 photograph, a crucifix is seen in the St. Jerome's Cave underneath the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The Israeli police told Sputnik on Thursday that they investigate every complaint of damage to Christian sites in Jerusalem and other cities and do everything possible to find those responsible for the acts of vandalism.

"We take this seriously and condemn any damage to religious institutions in this area and elsewhere, and consider such actions unacceptable. It should be noted that every complaint received by the police about vandalism in general or against religious institutions, in particular, is thoroughly and professionally investigated to establish the truth and find those involved in this so that they bear the responsibility established by law", the police told Sputnik.

Law enforcement will continue to make efforts to ensure the security of holy places and all worshipers, the police added.
© AFP 2021 / Ahmad GharabliХристианские православные молящиеся зажигают свечи от Благодатного огня в церкви Гроба Господня в Старом городе Иерусалима
Христианские православные молящиеся зажигают свечи от Благодатного огня в церкви Гроба Господня в Старом городе Иерусалима - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
Христианские православные молящиеся зажигают свечи от Благодатного огня в церкви Гроба Господня в Старом городе Иерусалима
© AFP 2021 / Ahmad Gharabli
Christian leaders in Israel have repeatedly lamented the inability of local officials to curb attacks by radical groups on priests and religious sites, putting the Christian community under threat. Earlier this month, heads of churches in Jerusalem issued a joint statement warning of danger to Christians from radical groups who desecrate and vandalise holy sites and target religious workers.
