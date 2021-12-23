https://sputniknews.com/20211223/intel-apologises-in-china-over-xinjiang-supplier-advice-1091756104.html

Intel Apologises in China Over Xinjiang Supplier Advice

American technology giant Intel extended its apologies to China on Thursday over its recent letter to suppliers with an appeal to avoid products from Xinjiang due to US sanctions over forced labour concerns.

The company deeply regretted that the letter caused a heated debate and hurt the feelings of the Chinese people. The letter was meant to express its compliance with US laws, but did not contain any stance on the matter, the company explained.Intel issued a letter to suppliers earlier in the month saying that it is required to comply with restrictions on goods from Xinjiang. Earlier in December, the US Congress passed legislation banning imports of goods made with the forced labour of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other "persecuted groups" in China. On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law.

