Indian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh

Last month, a Delhi court threw out an application seeking to ban the publication of a book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' by India's former foreign minister and Congress party member Salman Khurshid.
Last month, a Delhi court threw out an application seeking to ban the publication of a book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' by India's former foreign minister and Congress party member Salman Khurshid.
A Lucknow court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to charge India's former foreign minister Salman Khurshid under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.
The court's direction has come in response to an application made by Shubhangi Tiwari quoting Khurshid where he compares Hindutva with Daesh* and Boko Haram* terrorist groups.
"From a perusal of the application and the arguments raised in its support, I am of the opinion that cognisable offences are made out against Salman Khurshid," the order reads.
The magistrate has also asked the police to submit a copy of the case within three days.
Tiwari approached the local court after police did not register a case against the politician over his complaint.
Khurshid has been facing the wrath of Hindu organisations since November over a sentence in his book which says: "'Sanatan Dharma' and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".
The 'Sanatan Dharma' is a set of duties or religious practices incumbent upon all Hindus.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, and Boko Haram are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.