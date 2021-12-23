https://sputniknews.com/20211223/indian-court-orders-ex-foreign-minister-to-be-charged-for-comparing-hindutva-with-boko-haram-daesh-1091751720.html

Indian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh

Indian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh

Last month, a Delhi court threw out an application seeking to ban the publication of a book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' by India's former... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-23T15:55+0000

2021-12-23T15:55+0000

2021-12-23T15:55+0000

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

boko haram

violence

indian national congress

daesh

hindu sena

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090065300_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cdfbe56c8dacaa060739e60c0aea7a9d.jpg

A Lucknow court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to charge India's former foreign minister Salman Khurshid under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.The court's direction has come in response to an application made by Shubhangi Tiwari quoting Khurshid where he compares Hindutva with Daesh* and Boko Haram* terrorist groups.The magistrate has also asked the police to submit a copy of the case within three days.Tiwari approached the local court after police did not register a case against the politician over his complaint.Khurshid has been facing the wrath of Hindu organisations since November over a sentence in his book which says: "'Sanatan Dharma' and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".The 'Sanatan Dharma' is a set of duties or religious practices incumbent upon all Hindus.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, and Boko Haram are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20211115/indian-politicians-house-vandalised-amid-massive-outrage-over-his-new-book--photo-video-1090753080.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

bharatiya janata party (bjp), boko haram, violence, indian national congress, daesh, hindu sena, india