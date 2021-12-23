Registration was successful!
Indian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh
Last month, a Delhi court threw out an application seeking to ban the publication of a book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' by India's former... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
A Lucknow court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to charge India's former foreign minister Salman Khurshid under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.The court's direction has come in response to an application made by Shubhangi Tiwari quoting Khurshid where he compares Hindutva with Daesh* and Boko Haram* terrorist groups.The magistrate has also asked the police to submit a copy of the case within three days.Tiwari approached the local court after police did not register a case against the politician over his complaint.Khurshid has been facing the wrath of Hindu organisations since November over a sentence in his book which says: "'Sanatan Dharma' and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".The 'Sanatan Dharma' is a set of duties or religious practices incumbent upon all Hindus.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, and Boko Haram are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
Rishikesh Kumar
Rishikesh Kumar
Indian Court Orders Ex-Foreign Minister to be Charged for Comparing Hindutva With Boko Haram, Daesh

15:55 GMT 23.12.2021
Hindu right-wing groups protest over attacks against Hindus during Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India, October 20, 2021
Rishikesh Kumar
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Last month, a Delhi court threw out an application seeking to ban the publication of a book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' by India's former foreign minister and Congress party member Salman Khurshid.
A Lucknow court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to charge India's former foreign minister Salman Khurshid under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.
The court's direction has come in response to an application made by Shubhangi Tiwari quoting Khurshid where he compares Hindutva with Daesh* and Boko Haram* terrorist groups.

"From a perusal of the application and the arguments raised in its support, I am of the opinion that cognisable offences are made out against Salman Khurshid," the order reads.

The magistrate has also asked the police to submit a copy of the case within three days.
Tiwari approached the local court after police did not register a case against the politician over his complaint.
Salman Kurshid - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
Indian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video
15 November, 16:11 GMT
Khurshid has been facing the wrath of Hindu organisations since November over a sentence in his book which says: "'Sanatan Dharma' and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".
The 'Sanatan Dharma' is a set of duties or religious practices incumbent upon all Hindus.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, and Boko Haram are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
