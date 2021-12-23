Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/indian-army-to-deploy-suicide-drones-to-boost-artillery-in-forward-posts-along-china-border-1091742584.html
Indian Army To Deploy Suicide Drones to Boost Artillery in Forward Posts Along China Border
Indian Army To Deploy Suicide Drones to Boost Artillery in Forward Posts Along China Border
Recent satellite imagery shows that China is continuously building-up military assets in the friction areas along the Line of Actual Control — that border... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T11:04+0000
2021-12-23T11:04+0000
tibet
pla
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
ladakh region
china
cluster munitions
indian army
drones
arunachal pradesh
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105456/91/1054569116_0:235:4500:2766_1920x0_80_0_0_5fc649a26a34193bae5a40a2ce6240e5.jpg
The Indian army has aimed to procure at least 10 sets of medium-range precision kill system (MRPKS) - comprising 120 loitering munitions - to deploy them in the areas of the northern border. These loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, will enhance the capabilities of the army's artillery units.The army said that the need for such a weapon system would be intensified because of the wide spectrum of conflict - ranging from sub-conventional operations to full-scale war.These munitions are designed to be used at more than 4,000 metres above sea-level, and can detect and destroy targets such as radar installations, including weapon-locating radar, air defence systems, logistics storage depots, and armoured vehicles at a distance up to 40km from the launch site.Bengaluru-based Alpha-Elsec, a joint venture company of India's Alpha design and Israel's Elbit Security System, and Nagpur-based Solar Industries are some of the prime contenders of the army's tender.The Indian Air Force at present operates Harop loitering strike drones of Israeli origin. In September, the army placed its first order of swarm drones and advanced loitering munitions with Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technology for deployment in regions of great altitude.In September, India and the US also signed a project agreement to co-develop an Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane emphasised the need to adapt to the exigencies of modern wars to preserve territorial integrity, by pointing to developments along the northern borders since May 2020.In July, Naravane said the imaginative and offensive use of drones, riding on AI algorithms, "first in Idlib and then in Armenia-Azerbaijan, have challenged the traditional military hardware of war: the tanks, the artillery and the dug-in infantry."China's defence companies have developed several types of suicide drone, including the CH-901 and WS-43, which can hit any target at a distance up to 60km. The People's Liberation Army also has Wing Loong Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) drones.India and China continued their winter deployment for the second consecutive year - the first time this has been the case since the 1962 war. Unverified satellite imagery shows that both the countries have continued their build-up along the Line of Actual Control in October. Border tensions between the two countries erupted in May 2020 over border infrastructure as both sides accused each other of violating boundary agreements.
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/us-air-force-developing-2-new-drones-to-deploy-against-china-1091298434.html
tibet
ladakh region
china
arunachal pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105456/91/1054569116_250:0:4250:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_a83e5d40b65c8e9cf7625ad69dd1ffba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tibet, pla, chinese people's liberation army (pla), ladakh region, china, cluster munitions, indian army, drones, arunachal pradesh, india

Indian Army To Deploy Suicide Drones to Boost Artillery in Forward Posts Along China Border

11:04 GMT 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Andy Wong/Pool/FileChina Military Modernization Drones
China Military Modernization Drones - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Andy Wong/Pool/File
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Recent satellite imagery shows that China is continuously building-up military assets in the friction areas along the Line of Actual Control — that border dividing it from China from Ladakh in the north to Arunachal Pradesh way to the east. The Indian Army is equipping its forces in forward posts with advanced weaponry.
The Indian army has aimed to procure at least 10 sets of medium-range precision kill system (MRPKS) - comprising 120 loitering munitions - to deploy them in the areas of the northern border.
These loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, will enhance the capabilities of the army's artillery units.

"The current and future battlefield milieu necessitates precision-guided munitions to achieve first strike kill and psychological ascendance over the enemy," the army document read.

The army said that the need for such a weapon system would be intensified because of the wide spectrum of conflict - ranging from sub-conventional operations to full-scale war.
These munitions are designed to be used at more than 4,000 metres above sea-level, and can detect and destroy targets such as radar installations, including weapon-locating radar, air defence systems, logistics storage depots, and armoured vehicles at a distance up to 40km from the launch site.

"The munition system should have the capability for homing in on the allocated target even if communication from the ground station is disrupted," the army said.

Bengaluru-based Alpha-Elsec, a joint venture company of India's Alpha design and Israel's Elbit Security System, and Nagpur-based Solar Industries are some of the prime contenders of the army's tender.
The Indian Air Force at present operates Harop loitering strike drones of Israeli origin.
In September, the army placed its first order of swarm drones and advanced loitering munitions with Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technology for deployment in regions of great altitude.
A drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
US Air Force Developing 2 New Drones to Deploy Against China
6 December, 20:44 GMT
In September, India and the US also signed a project agreement to co-develop an Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane emphasised the need to adapt to the exigencies of modern wars to preserve territorial integrity, by pointing to developments along the northern borders since May 2020.
In July, Naravane said the imaginative and offensive use of drones, riding on AI algorithms, "first in Idlib and then in Armenia-Azerbaijan, have challenged the traditional military hardware of war: the tanks, the artillery and the dug-in infantry."
China's defence companies have developed several types of suicide drone, including the CH-901 and WS-43, which can hit any target at a distance up to 60km. The People's Liberation Army also has Wing Loong Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) drones.
India and China continued their winter deployment for the second consecutive year - the first time this has been the case since the 1962 war.
Unverified satellite imagery shows that both the countries have continued their build-up along the Line of Actual Control in October.
Border tensions between the two countries erupted in May 2020 over border infrastructure as both sides accused each other of violating boundary agreements.
030000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:04 GMTIndian Army To Deploy Suicide Drones to Boost Artillery in Forward Posts Along China Border
10:51 GMTOutrage as Illinois State Capitol Welcomes...Baby Satan for Christmas
10:34 GMTNATO Expansion to the East is Unacceptable for Russia, Putin Says
10:25 GMTRussia, China Jointly Developing High-Tech Weapons, Putin Says
10:24 GMTIndian Ex-Defence Chiefs Say Hindus Calling 'to Kill' Muslims Threaten National Security
10:19 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Condemns Video of Supporters 'Shooting at Imaginary Macron'
10:16 GMTTwo Killed, Several Injured in Suspected Bomb Blast in India's Punjab
10:16 GMTPutin: Reunification of Crimea With Russia Was Not on Agenda Before Coup in Ukraine
09:37 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Eliminates Drone Seeking to Target Yemeni Airport
09:26 GMT'Nobody Saw it Coming': Biden Says US Lacks COVID Test Kits as Omicron on the Rise Across Nation
09:08 GMTCould Libyan Presidential Election Result in Tripoli Recognising Israel?
09:01 GMTRussian President Vladimir Putin Holds 2021 End-of-Year Press Conference
08:58 GMTFour 'May be Injured' After Reports of Explosion at ExxonMobil Plant in Texas - Videos, Photos
08:46 GMT'GOAT is Back': Fans Mock Sergio Ramos as PSG Star Extends Bizarre Red Card Record Against Lorient
08:41 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin's 2021 Year-End Annual Press Conference
07:54 GMTRussia: US Attempts to Use Security Guarantee Talks as Cover to Arm Ukraine Will Worsen Situation
07:15 GMTNorthern Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain
06:58 GMTAs Conditions in Gaza Improve, Christians in the Enclave Prepare to Celebrate Christmas
06:26 GMTRussian MFA on Belarus-Poland Border Crisis: West Should Bear Responsibility for Refugees
06:16 GMTMajor Norwegian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Interfere With Young Women's Periods