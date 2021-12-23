https://sputniknews.com/20211223/goat-is-back-fans-mock-sergio-ramos-as-psg-star-extends-bizarre-red-card-record-against-lorient-1091739376.html

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters were seen having fun at Sergio Ramos' expense on social media after the 35-year-old footballer extended his own unwanted record in Europe's top-flight competition.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters were seen having fun at Sergio Ramos' expense on social media after the 35-year-old footballer extended his own unwanted record in Europe's top-flight competition.Ramos, who made his debut for Sevilla Atletico in 2003-04, is also the most carded player in both La Liga and Champions League history with 20 and five red cards respectively.While some PSG admirers mocked him by claiming that the "Greatest of all time (GOAT)" was back, others said that he was "making up for lost time" as he had missed the club's earlier games due to health issues.On the other hand, a few declared that getting a red car was very much a part of Ramos' "normal life", while other netizens continued to take jibes at him declaring that the ex-Real Madrid skipper had "taken to the French league like a dream".Ramos was not part of PSG's starting XI against Lorient and only came on as a substitute at half time. But he didn't have the best of time on the pitch as he made two fouls within a span of four minutes, before eventually being shown a red card by the referee in the 86th minute.Despite their recent setback, the Paris-based side remain on top of Ligue 1 with 46 points followed by Nice in second place with 33 points.

