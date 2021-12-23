Germany Confirms Its First Omicron-Related Death

According to the Institute, a person in the age group from 60 to 79 years old died. Other details were not disclosed.The World Health Organisation, during an emergency meeting on 26 November, designated the new COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern". The variant, which has a high number of mutations (32) originated in South Africa and has spread around the world, already becoming dominant in several countries.
Clayton S
Because those other details that are not being disclosed, are the real reason he probably died. No one dies from a cold.
