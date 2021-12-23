Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Germany Confirms Its First Omicron-Related Death
Germany Confirms Its First Omicron-Related Death
Germany has confirmed the first death related to the Omicron coronavirus variant, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.
According to the Institute, a person in the age group from 60 to 79 years old died. Other details were not disclosed.The World Health Organisation, during an emergency meeting on 26 November, designated the new COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern". The variant, which has a high number of mutations (32) originated in South Africa and has spread around the world, already becoming dominant in several countries.
Because those other details that are not being disclosed, are the real reason he probably died. No one dies from a cold.
germany
14:03 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 23.12.2021)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany has confirmed the first death related to the Omicron coronavirus variant, Robert Koch Institute said on Thursday.
According to the Institute, a person in the age group from 60 to 79 years old died. Other details were not disclosed.
The World Health Organisation, during an emergency meeting on 26 November, designated the new COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern". The variant, which has a high number of mutations (32) originated in South Africa and has spread around the world, already becoming dominant in several countries.
Because those other details that are not being disclosed, are the real reason he probably died. No one dies from a cold.
Clayton S
23 December, 17:21 GMT
