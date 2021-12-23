https://sputniknews.com/20211223/french-presidential-hopeful-zemmour-condemns-video-of-supporters-shooting-at-imaginary-macron-1091744588.html

French Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Condemns Video of Supporters 'Shooting at Imaginary Macron'

French Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Condemns Video of Supporters 'Shooting at Imaginary Macron'

French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has condemned a video showing some of his supporters shooting at imaginary targets, including French President Emmanuel Macron and members of the democratic socialist party La France Insoumise.

2021-12-23T10:19+0000

2021-12-23T10:19+0000

2021-12-23T10:19+0000

europe

france

emmanuel macron

shooting

eric zemmour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091141479_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a376ab3b770daa40cb9245cde9665d1b.jpg

"You are neither my supporters, nor my activists, nor even my friends. I condemn beforehand everything that you will do on my behalf in the course of my election campaign. I do not need your support or your help", Zemmour wrote in a communique posted on his Twitter account.Zemmour called the participants of the video "idiots", who pretended to use him and his candidacy to shoot at images of his political opponents.The politician called on left-wing representatives to follow his example and condemn the anti-fascists who have "pursued" him.An investigation has been launched after the videos, posted on Twitter by Antifa group La Jeune Garde and investigative journal Mediapart, showed a man wearing a cap with the words "Ben Voyons" ("Well, let's see") on it and holding a rifle. The phrase is largely associated with Zemmour and is often raised as a slogan by his supporters. The man then suggests shooting at French President Emmanuel Macron and fires a shot at a target. In another video filmed at the same location, a different man "targets" Raquel Garrido, the ex-spokesperson for La France Insoumise.Zemmour officially announced his intention to run in the French presidential election, scheduled for April 2022, on 30 November. Days later, he launched a new political party, Reconquête

Hess Zemmour is a violent Arab Jew. He encourages violence against the state and against French people of Arab and African backgrounds. 0

1

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, france, emmanuel macron, shooting, eric zemmour