France Unveils Classified Archives on Algerian War

France Unveils Classified Archives on Algerian War

These archives include police and military materials, as well as documents of the French Foreign Ministry. The archives were classified for 75 years and could be accessed only by authorized personnel.In March 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to ease access to classified archives related to the Algerian war. It was about documents up to 1971 classified as "secret défense" (encompasses any extremely sensitive information concerning French national security). The presidential administration noted that the procedure will reduce the waiting time for researchers to gain access to the archives.Between 1954 and 1962, France waged a war against an independence movement in its then colony Algeria. Hundreds of thousands of Algerian nationals were killed and French armed forces believed to use torture techniques against Algerians. French citizens were shocked by the war and attempted a coup against the then-president, Charles de Gaulle, which has failed. In 1962, Algeria won its independence from France. The Algerian war still remains a very sensitive topic in France.

