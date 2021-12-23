First Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniPrince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, baby girl Lilibet Diana, in June 2021. The baby was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who is affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by close family. The second name was chosen to honour the girl's grandmother Princess Diana.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first photo of their baby daughter, Lilibet, as they unveiled their family Christmas card.
In the photo, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, Meghan can be seen holding Lilibet, as a smiling Prince Harry sits next to her with their first-born, Archie, on his lap.
“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family", the card is captioned.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released their 2021 family Christmas card, featuring the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana: pic.twitter.com/Oy577sFKXS— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) December 23, 2021
The Sussexes also announced that their Archewell Foundation has made donations to a number of organisations that “honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave”.
Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet "Lili'' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on 4 June, saying "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe".
