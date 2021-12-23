Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211223/first-photo-of-prince-harry-meghan-markles-baby-lilibet-released-1091752819.html
First Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released
First Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, baby girl Lilibet Diana, in June 2021. The baby was named after her great-grandmother Queen... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-23T14:15+0000
2021-12-23T14:31+0000
society
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090262632_0:0:2885:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_304244560b6ffa06848272d09ce37953.jpg
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first photo of their baby daughter, Lilibet, as they unveiled their family Christmas card.In the photo, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, Meghan can be seen holding Lilibet, as a smiling Prince Harry sits next to her with their first-born, Archie, on his lap.The Sussexes also announced that their Archewell Foundation has made donations to a number of organisations that “honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave”.Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet "Lili'' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on 4 June, saying "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe".The newborn was named after Queen Elizabeth II, her great-grandmother, who is affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by close family. The British monarch received the moniker because of how she pronounced her own name as a child. Her husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, was also known to endearingly refer to his wife as Lilibet. The second name was chosen to honour Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090262632_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3563e2c8479afd81654159376af61151.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society

First Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released

14:15 GMT 23.12.2021 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 23.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Evan AgostiniPrince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speak at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Agostini
Subscribe
Being updated
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, baby girl Lilibet Diana, in June 2021. The baby was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who is affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by close family. The second name was chosen to honour the girl's grandmother Princess Diana.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first photo of their baby daughter, Lilibet, as they unveiled their family Christmas card.
In the photo, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, Meghan can be seen holding Lilibet, as a smiling Prince Harry sits next to her with their first-born, Archie, on his lap.
“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family", the card is captioned.
The Sussexes also announced that their Archewell Foundation has made donations to a number of organisations that “honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave”.
Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet "Lili'' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on 4 June, saying "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe".
The newborn was named after Queen Elizabeth II, her great-grandmother, who is affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by close family. The British monarch received the moniker because of how she pronounced her own name as a child. Her husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, was also known to endearingly refer to his wife as Lilibet. The second name was chosen to honour Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
120000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:18 GMTFrom Ukraine Crisis to Gender Politics: Key Takeaways From Putin's 2021 Presser
14:15 GMTFirst Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released
14:12 GMTChina to Send Police to Help Solomon Islands Curb Riots
14:03 GMTGermany Confirms Its First Omicron-Related Death
13:54 GMTUK’s Energy Bills Could Increase by 50% in 2022
13:21 GMT160-Year-Old Church Vandalised in India's Karnataka – Video
13:18 GMTBollywood Star Kangana Ranaut Records Statement With Police on 'Spreading Hate' Over Farmer Protest
13:07 GMTPutin on Potential Recognition of Taliban: Russia Working With Partners on Consolidated Approach
12:52 GMTFrance Unveils Classified Archives on Algerian War
12:42 GMTPutin Slams 'Unacceptable' US Boycott of Beijing Winter Games as Attempt to Hold Back China's Growth
12:33 GMTProtest in India’s Karnataka Ahead of Talks on Anti-Conversion Bill, Media Banned in Assembly
12:33 GMTParis Saint-Germain's Worries Mount Amid Growing Concerns Over Neymar's Recovery From Injury
12:17 GMTUK Labour Party Calls for 'More Clarity' Over Possible Further COVID-19 Restrictions
12:12 GMTRussia Should Look for 'Effective Antidote' to Non-Traditional Values From Abroad, Putin Says
12:03 GMTPutin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying on Spot Markets
11:40 GMTMurmansk Region Creates New Tourist Attractions, Governor Says
11:31 GMTUS Judge Rejects Michael Flynn’s Request to Block 6 January Panel’s Subpoenas
11:04 GMTIndian Army To Deploy Suicide Drones to Boost Artillery in Forward Posts Along China Border
10:51 GMTOutrage as Illinois State Capitol Welcomes...Baby Satan for Christmas
10:34 GMTNATO Expansion to the East is Unacceptable for Russia, Putin Says