First Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Baby Lilibet Released

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, baby girl Lilibet Diana, in June 2021. The baby was named after her great-grandmother Queen... 23.12.2021, Sputnik International

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first photo of their baby daughter, Lilibet, as they unveiled their family Christmas card.In the photo, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, Meghan can be seen holding Lilibet, as a smiling Prince Harry sits next to her with their first-born, Archie, on his lap.The Sussexes also announced that their Archewell Foundation has made donations to a number of organisations that “honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave”.Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet "Lili'' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on 4 June, saying "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe".The newborn was named after Queen Elizabeth II, her great-grandmother, who is affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by close family. The British monarch received the moniker because of how she pronounced her own name as a child. Her husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, was also known to endearingly refer to his wife as Lilibet. The second name was chosen to honour Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

